‘American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Wants to Star in His Own Series

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest has some big dreams to expand his already prolific career in entertainment. Most recently says the longtime TV host, Seacrest has been dreaming of trying his hand in an entirely new type of series – a cooking show!

According to US Weekly, the longtime television host and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has been talking about starring in his very own cooking show. Not only that, notes the outlet, Seacrest hopes to produce this series as well.

“Ryan is looking to produce and star in his own show about food,” notes a source close to Ryan Seacrest per Us Weekly.

“He loves the Stanley Tucci series Searching for Italy,” the source continues per the outlet. “And wants to do a show along those same lines.”

American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Has Been Preparing For A Cooking Series During His Years Hostin Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest may be moving out of his typical genre by wanting to produce and host a cooking series. However, the 47-year-old TV and radio host has had plenty of practice in this area. Ryan Seacrest fans know well that the star has long been participating in a variety of cooking segments on the hit morning show, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

One insider close to the popular American Idol host notes that Seacrest is a longtime watcher of the Top Chef shows. He also “fancies himself a Gordon Ramsey kinda guy,” the insider notes.

Ryan Seacrest Already Knows the Ins And Outs Of Producing A Cooking Series

Ryan Seacrest has been cooking regularly for the last few years, and he loves it, sources note. And, should this series find its way into production, this wouldn’t be the first time the TV host has been involved in a cooking series. In 2010, Ryan Seacrest won an Emmy Award for producing Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution through Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Ryan Seacrest Has A Bit Of Trouble With Some Furry Guests On LIVE With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest may want to expand his talents, but puppy trainer is likely not on this list. During a recent episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, the hosts, Kelly Rippa and Ryan Seacrest were spending the morning with some adorable puppies. However, Seacrest seemed to be struggling with his furry guests!

During the Monday, June 13 episode of the hit daytime talk show series, Seacrest sits on the ground in an effort to get one pup’s attention. However, this pup was having nothing to do with this bonding moment and it runs off the stage.

The trainer then hands Seacrest another pup for the segment. However, Ryan Seacrest faces more rejection as this pup also takes off, running off stage. Of course, Seacrest’s co-host Kelly Rippa had to joke about this hilarious daytime TV moment.

“I’m trying to stay focused,” Rippa tells the trainer.

“This dog is afraid of Ryan!” the former soap opera star quips. “Ryan, What cologne did you wear today?”

Ryan Seacrest Wishes 'American Idol' Judge and 'National Treasure' Lionel Richie a Happy Birthday

On Monday (June 20th), "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest wished judge and "national treasure" Lionel Richie a happy birthday in a special social media post. "Happy birthday to a true American treasure. Love you, Papa," Ryan Seacrest declared in the post, which features a collage of snapshots featuring Seacrest and the "American Idol" judge.
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Turns 21

Lola Consuelos is 21! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter recently celebrated a milestone birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Kelly shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story with the song "Whatever Lola Wants" by Sarah Vaughan. One photo showed a young Mark holding baby Lola,...
CELEBRITIES
Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog 'Like It Was Nothing' in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton's sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the "Party at the Palace" concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a "natural mama" and "so excited" to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Photo of Her Second Baby With Chris Pratt

Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt has officially made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a roundup of photos from May and June, including two shots featuring her second daughter with Chris Pratt, Eloise. The couple officially announced the arrival of their second child on May 22. Eloise joins their elder daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and Pratt's son, Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
PHOTOS: Blake Shelton Is the Ultimate Stepdad in Sweet Father's Day Post From Wife Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her husband Blake Shelton on Father's Day, and celebrated his role in her and her children's lives. Stefani has three children from her previous marriage, Kingston (16), Numa (13), and Apollo (8). Shelton and Stefani married in 2021, and according to the family, Shelton has really stepped up in the dad department. Recently, Stefani also celebrated Shelton for his birthday with a surprise performance.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make 'Such a Great Team'

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father's Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
