Man Utd Prem fixture updates, club want Frenkie de Jong, Paul Pogba ‘finalising Juventus contract’ – transfer news live

MANCHESTER UNITED fans are patiently waiting for the Premier League fixtures to be announced this morning.

Meanwhile, the club want to sign Christian Eriksen ALONG WITH Frenkie de Jong, rather than instead of the Barcelona ace.

It is widely reported that United have offered a contract to the Denmark and former Spurs star, though Tottenham are themselves also interested.

United are also looking to agree a fee with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, who has said he is in no hurry to leave as his current club is "the biggest in the world".

And goalkeeper Dean Henderson could complete a £20m summer switch to Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile Paul Pogba is said to be putting the finishing touches on his return to Juventus.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford...

United miss out on £9m Pereira windfall

Manchester United are reportedly set to welcome back Andreas Pereira after Flamengo decided against signing the midfielder, writes Kealan Hughes.

Pereira, 26, spent the season on loan at the Brazilian outfit who had the option to make his stay permanent.

If Flamengo activated that clause United would have received £9million to add to their transfer coffers.

Instead Flamengo tried to extend Pereira's loan until December but the Red Devils rejected that proposal, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

He also reports that United want to sell Pereira on a permanent basis and claims they have already had an offer for the midfielder that exceeds £9m.

But it is still possible Flamengo sign Pereira with their manager Dorival Junior keen for him to say.

Premier League Fixtures out TODAY

The 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures will be released at 9am.

Who will your team face first?

Gunners in Man Utd transfer battle

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Porto star Vitinha, according to reports.

The midfielder, 22, is attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after some glittering form Portugal and the Champions League.

Barcelona and Manchester United are credited with interest but it could be Arsenal who make the first move.

Vitinha is available for £34million due to a clause in his contract with the Gunners ready to pounce according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Mikel Arteta is targeting several additions to his squad this summer but signing a midfielder appears to be his priority.

Morning, Man Utd fans

Paul Pogba is nearing a return to Juventus, according to reports.

The Italian giants are close to agreeing a contract with the 29-year-old worth £7million-a-year claims journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman will officially leave United at the end of this month when his contract expires.

The deal between the player and Juventus is “just a matter of final details” being completed.

PSG and Real Madrid have also reportedly been in contact Pogba but Massimiliano Allegri’s side appear to have won the battle to sign him.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reportedly entered talks with Nottingham Forest over a proposed loan move for Dean Henderson.

The goalkeeper, 25, is out of favour at Old Trafford and has been heavily linked with a move away.

Premier League newboys Forest are in need of a shot-stopper after play-off hero Brice Samba announced he wants to leave the club.

Henderson has been eyed as his replacement with Forest seeking a loan deal that could be made permanent for £20million, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with Henderson said to be open to the switch.

In other news, United will learn their 2022-23 Premier League fixture list at 9am this morning.

ICYMI - Pogba nearing Juve return

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba is nearing in a return to Juventus, according to reports.

The Italian giants are close to agreeing a contract with the 29-year-old worth £7million-a-year claims journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman will officially leave United at the end of this month when his contract expires.

The deal between the player and Juventus is "just a matter of final details" being completed.

PSG and Real Madrid have also reportedly been in contact Pogba but Massimiliano Allegri's side appear to have won the battle to sign him.

Eriksen breaks silence on transfer

Man United target Christian Eriksen has admitted that Champions League football isn't essential to his next move.

Speaking to Viaplay, the Dane said: "I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

The Red Devils are competing with Spurs, who can offer Champions League football, for the midfielder's signature - as well as Brentford.

Man Utd looking for Erik

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Christian Eriksen, according to reports.

The midfielder, 30, is available on a free transfer at the end of the month with his Brentford contract expiring.

Eriksen signed for the Bees in January and proved his fitness as well as his quality with one goal and four assists.

And now United are looking to take advantage of his contract situation by offering the Danish international a deal, report The Athletic.

But the Red Devils are not the only club interested in snatching Eriksen away from Brentford.

Tottenham are reportedly keen to lure Eriksen back to north London and can offer him the added incentive of Champions League football.

Forgotten man to return

Andreas Pereira will return to Old Trafford this summer.

The Brazilian has spent the last two seasons out on loan, at Lazio and then Flamengo.

The latter have turned down an option to buy worth around £9million.

Erik ten Hag will get a chance to look at the midfielder during pre-season, although Fabrizio Romano reports that United will be "open to sell" Pereira this summer.

Matic on Roma move

Nemanja Matic has had his say on Jose Mourinho, after joining up with his former Chelsea and Manchester United boss once again at Roma.

He said: "I’ve already worked with him and we have a good connection. He is one of the reasons why I came here.

"It’s not only easy to work with him, it can be hard! But he’s a winner and he’s exactly what I want from my coach. Winning is all I want in my career.

"He transmits that energy to the players. I hope we can do big things together. The Giallorossi have a great base of supporters, are playing in a very attractive league, so for me the decision was not so hard."

England star wants Man City

Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips has allegedly told Leeds United that he wants to leave them to join Man City.

We reported yesterday that the Cityzens were reportedly ready to step-up their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Now they have turned their attention to securing the services of the England star and want it completed before they head to America on pre-season tour next month.

As Sun Sport reported last week, City will now officially approach Leeds after he finished his England duty.

And now Football Insider have claimed that the Elland Road academy graduate has told his boyhood club that he wants to sign for City.

A transfer fee of around £50m is widely-believed to be enough to get a deal over the deal.

Rob-bed of seeing Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's former agent has revealed why he believes the Polish striker has never played in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has made it clear his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

However, he looks poised for a move to Barcelona rather than any of the top English sides.

And Cezary Kucharski, who represented Lewandowski until 2018, has given his view as to why a transfer to the Premier League has never occurred.

Speaking to Sport1, he said: "I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England.

"But I think the real reason was that he didn't think he could be as efficient as in Germany. Robert was really afraid of that."

Gunners in Man Utd transfer battle

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Porto star Vitinha, according to reports.

The midfielder, 22, is attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs after some glittering form Portugal and the Champions League.

Barcelona and Manchester United are credited with interest but it could be Arsenal who make the first move.

Vitinha is available for £34million due to a clause in his contract with the Gunners ready to pounce according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Mikel Arteta is targeting several additions to his squad this summer but signing a midfielder appears to be his priority.

Martial next club odds

Man United ace Anthony Martial is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Sky Bet reckon that Monaco, his former club, is his most likely destination, pricing the Ligue 1 club as 6/1 favourites.

Sky Bet odds

Monaco - 6/1

Lyon - 7/1

West Ham - 8/1

Newcastle - 9/1

Tottenham - 14/1

Prem to ditch festive fixtures

The Premier League will reportedly scrap the traditional fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year after the World Cup.

The December 28 games have been axed this year in an effort to help ease players back from the World Cup following the tournament in Qatar.

The normal fixture list for that date has been moved due to the concerns over the physical conditioning of players that will have returned to domestic duties on Boxing Day - just eight days after the final in Doha.

Telegraph Sport says that the Prem “will announce in its club fixture lists on Thursday that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and Jan 2” this term.

Man Utd target 'should join Chelsea'

The West Londoners should move for Man United target Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku, claims Shaun Wright Phillips.

He told Genting Casino: "Robert Lewandowski would be the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku if Lukaku does leave.

"No matter what team he plays in, he always scores goals. Chelsea would just have to make sure they play to his strengths."

More from Angel Gomes

Speaking to SPORTbible, Gomes continued: "It eventually clicked in my head as to the type of person he is… he is just very, very passionate.

"Mourinho would always want the best and I think, for me, he was trying to get across that it wasn't going to be an easy ride. This wasn't youth football.

"I think I was too young to understand him as a person but with my maturity now, I would love to play under him again because he gets the most out of his players."

Gomes reveals Mourinho blast

Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes has revealed he was on the end of a brutal dressing down from Jose Mourinho that left him on the verge of tears.

Gomes, 21, told SPORTbible: "I've never actually told this story before but one time, [Mourinho] took me to a cup game with the first team after I'd played with the Under-21s.

"We were at the dinner table and he's come around speaking to everyone. He then looks at me and says, 'I am f***ed with you.' At the time he was having a laugh with everyone, so I thought he was joking with me.

"I asked why and he brought up my performance from the day before. He must have thought I'd played s***. I didn't think I played that badly but he's the big boss, so if he thought I'd played bad, I'd played bad."

Gomes continued: "He was saying, 'You were doing this and doing that but you should have done this and that'… and this was in front of the whole squad as well.

"I'd had b*****kings in my time but not from the big boss. I just wasn't expecting it. I was taken aback. He eventually finished shouting and carried on with what he was doing.

"I was stuck to my seat. Eventually some of the lads came over and said, 'don't worry, just ignore him, he's trying to get a reaction from you. This is how he is.'

"I was only young so in my head I was thinking, 'F***, he hates me.' I went back to my room and rang my dad. I was nearly crying."

Wonderkids nominated for gong

Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga have been nominated for the prestigious European Golden Boy award.

The award is handed out to Europe's brightest prospect and last year was scooped up by Barcelona wonderkid Pedri.

Elanga became a Man United regular under Ralf Rangnick, while Diallo spent the second half of the season on loan at Rangers.

Ronaldo NOT Van Basten's greatest

Dutch great Marco van Basten has named his three greatest players of all time... snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo AND Lionel Messi.

He said: "Pele, [Diego] Maradona and [Johan] Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history.

"As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible."

He continued: "Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war."

Van Basten then concluded: "I'm not forgetting Cristiano Ronaldo, [Michel] Platini or [Zinedine] Zidane."

United preparing a bid for Bennacer

Manchester United are preparing a renewed bid for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer, according to reports.

The Algerian midfielder was part of the Rossoneri's Serie A title winning squad, making 31 league appearances and scoring two goals.

But the 24-year-old has just one year left on his contract at the San Siro and he's yet to sign a new deal.

And reports in the Algerian press suggest the player is unhappy about losing his place in the Milan starting line-up to Frank Kessie and Sandro Tonali.

Old Trafford officials are thought to have spoken to their Milan counterparts about Bennacer.

Milan want £43million for Bennacer but may have to accept less.

Forest mad about Dean

Manchester United are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a proposed loan move for Dean Henderson, according to reports.

The goalkeeper, 25, is out of favour at Old Trafford and has been heavily linked with a move away.

Premier League new boys Forest are in need of a shot-stopper after play-off hero Brice Samba announced he wants to leave the club.

Henderson has been eyed as his replacement with Forest seeking a loan deal that could be made permanent for £20million, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with Henderson said to be open to the switch.

The keeper made just five appearances for United last season and with the World Cup looming he will be hoping for regular game time to impress Gareth Southgate.

Henderson was left out of England's Nations League squad after falling behind Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope in the Three Lions pecking order.

Shirt back to winning ways

Manchester United’s home kit for the 2022-23 season has been leaked on social media.

Adidas have introduced a white collar with red triangles to the strip and black stripes running across the shoulders.

There has also been a slight change to the badge, with a frame surrounding it – much like one that was used for the famous 1999 Champions League-winning kit.

What do you think United fans?

Injury excuse for Martial

Sevilla’s director Jose Maria Cruz de Andres has explained why Anthony Martial’s loan was unsuccessful.

He said: “I believe that problem with Anthony Martial was when he was starting to adapt to the coach, to his system, he suffered some injuries. He was unable to have the continuity that he needed.

“I believe he was very happy and he thought it was a good opportunity for him [to join Sevilla on loan].

“The injuries have been a problem for Martial. I believe he has enjoyed playing with us.

"I can imagine Anthony Martial has found that Sevilla would be a good club for him to have a new opportunity.”

Frenkie wary of making Man Utd move

Frenkie de Jong says Barcelona are the ‘biggest club in the world’ as Manchester United remain locked in talks over a £65million move for the Holland star, writes Phillip Cadden.

The Dutch playmaker impressed in the 3-2 Nations League win over Wales in Rotterdam on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, De Jong was asked about his future and if he was flattered by the interest from new United boss Erik Ten Hag.

To which the 25-year-old said: “You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player.

“I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

United have not made a formal bid yet but Ten Hag is keen to work with midfield ace De Jong again after a successful spell together at Ajax.

Nun of that please Darwin

Darwin Nunez has opened up on why he chose to join Liverpool over Man United... trophies.

He said: “You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say: ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.’

“That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool.”