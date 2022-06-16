ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Grove City annexes land in Jackson Township, paving way for medical, innovation gateway

By Alan Froman, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The city of Grove City's vision to create a Southwest Regional Medical and Innovation Gateway near the Mount Carmel Grove City hospital has moved another step closer to reality.

City Council on June 6 approved the annexation of five properties totaling about 565 acres in Jackson Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4NOg_0gD0Xwwc00

The annexation measures "are extremely unique," Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said.

The properties are to remain in Jackson Township, but the city is expected to provide sewer and water service and police service to the area; Jackson Township would continue to offer fire service through its fire department, he said.

"We will not be seceding the land from the township, although we could if we wanted to," Stage said.

The annexation did not require the township trustees' vote and approval, Jackson Township trustee David Burris said.

The annexations needed city approval to enable Grove City to extend sewer and water service to the properties, which currently are unoccupied parcels, Burris said.

"It's really a win-win situation," he said. "The properties will be getting the water and sewer service; we will continue to provide fire service, and we will continue to receive the inside (unvoted) millage. The township will, if anything, gain more revenue from the properties because right now, the parcels are not being used."

Although the township was not required to vote on the the annexations, "we definitely were in favor of this," he said.

The parcels' location will remain officially as Jackson Township, Burris said.

Franklin County commissioners approved the annexations March 8.

"This is probably the second-most vast annexation we've done in Grove City, at least in my time," Stage said.

The affected properties all are undeveloped, according to Don Walters, Grove City's community- and business-relations officer.

The properties are:

• 295.7 acres east of Harrisburg Pike and north of state Route 665

• 63.02 acres east of Haughn Road

• 98.58 acres at 5316 Harrisburg Pike

• 5.55 acres at 5873 Haughn Road

• 102.86 acres west of Hoover Road and south of state Route 665

Generally speaking, the gateway is planned for an area south of Orders Road and west of Hoover Road, Stage said.

"It's an area we've been looking at for a long time as being ideal to help meet the increased demand for office, research and development and light-industrial uses," he said.

The district could serve as potential sites for new medical office buildings, Stage said.

"Those type of developments begin to emerge by a new hospital," like Mount Carmel Grove City, he said.

The gateway would be another way for the city to meet its goal of providing cradle-to-grave services and amenities for its residents, Walters said.

"We're looking to become a full-service city for our residents," Stage said. "The new hospital developments are a big part of that. The goal is for our residents to have access to everything they need without having to leave Grove City."

The city's website has a page devoted to the gateway plan. A video at the bottom of the page further outlines the city's vision.

"This area has been termed the Southwest Regional Medical and Innovation Gateway based on the area’s proximity to the Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital and area medical offices as well as a growing demand for technology-based, flexible spaces and other employment opportunities including office, institutional, research and development and light industrial," information on the page states. "Plans for the area also include infrastructure improvements such as a new I-71 overpass to unlock development opportunities and provide a new community connection to reduce the burden on the existing roadway network."

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Grove City annexes land in Jackson Township, paving way for medical, innovation gateway

