Big Ten leaves Michigan, Indiana off Ohio State basketball's 2022-23 home schedule

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Indiana and Michigan will not be part of the Ohio State men’s basketball home schedule this season.

Times and dates will be finalized this fall, but the Buckeyes now know how many times they will face each Big Ten team and where those games will be played.

With a 20-game league schedule, Ohio State will play Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern both home and away.

The Buckeyes will play Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin at home only. Nebraska, the Wolverines and the Hoosiers will not come to Value City Arena this season.

Pieces of Ohio State’s non-conference schedule are known. The Buckeyes will participate in the Maui Invitational Nov. 21-23 as part of a field that also includes Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Ohio State basketball: Here are five things we learned from new Ohio State assistant Jack Owens

Ohio State will also face North Carolina in the 2022 CBSSports Classic in a game to be played at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17. The Buckeyes will draw a road game in this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge, but dates and opponents have not yet been announced. Ohio State will also host Charleston Southern, according to a report from CBS’ Jon Rothstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8UEx_0gD0XplX00

The OSU women will face Indiana, Maryland and Michigan both at home and on the road. They also will play Minnesota and Northwestern twice. Other home-only opponents for the Buckeyes include Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue. OSU will play on the road against Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The 2022-23 non-conference schedule and dates for the Big Ten schedule will be announced later this summer.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big Ten leaves Michigan, Indiana off Ohio State basketball's 2022-23 home schedule

Indiana Daily Student

Returning IU basketball players to watch

In today’s landscape of college basketball, players who opt out of the NBA draft after their first two years or choose to ignore the option of the transfer portal are a rarity. These Indiana men’s and women’s basketball players had the option to leave Bloomington, whether it was to play professionally or at a different school, but decided to remain Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
