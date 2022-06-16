Big Ten leaves Michigan, Indiana off Ohio State basketball's 2022-23 home schedule

Indiana and Michigan will not be part of the Ohio State men’s basketball home schedule this season.

Times and dates will be finalized this fall, but the Buckeyes now know how many times they will face each Big Ten team and where those games will be played.

With a 20-game league schedule, Ohio State will play Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern both home and away.

The Buckeyes will play Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin at home only. Nebraska, the Wolverines and the Hoosiers will not come to Value City Arena this season.

Pieces of Ohio State’s non-conference schedule are known. The Buckeyes will participate in the Maui Invitational Nov. 21-23 as part of a field that also includes Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Ohio State will also face North Carolina in the 2022 CBSSports Classic in a game to be played at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17. The Buckeyes will draw a road game in this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge, but dates and opponents have not yet been announced. Ohio State will also host Charleston Southern, according to a report from CBS’ Jon Rothstein.

The OSU women will face Indiana, Maryland and Michigan both at home and on the road. They also will play Minnesota and Northwestern twice. Other home-only opponents for the Buckeyes include Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue. OSU will play on the road against Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The 2022-23 non-conference schedule and dates for the Big Ten schedule will be announced later this summer.

