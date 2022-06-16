Despite new law, most Greater Columbus school districts aren't planning to arm teachers

Good morning, Columbus!

Review Session: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law which gives the power to local school districts to arm their teachers and staff with less training.

Reporter Michale Lee checked in with Greater Columbus school districts and some have already made it clear they will not be arming teachers.

State school districts would be able to let their staff carry firearms into classrooms in the fall after 24 hours of training — cut from a previous requirement of 700 hours — plus an additional maximum of 20 hours for first-aid training. The bill does allow districts to require more training, and also requires they notify parents and teachers if staff is armed.

The Ohio Education Association quickly condemned the new law.

“Our students and educators need to be in safe environments where they can focus on teaching and learning, not on the threat of having unprepared, woefully undertrained people — regardless of their good intentions — making split-second decisions about whether to pull the trigger in a chaotic classroom full of innocent bystanders,” OEA president Scott DiMauro said in the statement.

Columbus City Schools Board President Jennifer Adair expressed her disappointment in the law and said the district will continue to prohibit any district staff, students or community members to carry weapons on district property.

“Arming teachers is not a solution to gun violence,” Adair wrote. “Solving the problem of gun violence requires a community solution.”

When it comes to other Greater Columbus school districts, Hilliard City school administrators have not yet had discussions with the board about the new law and whether or not they’d allow their teachers and staff to carry guns in schools, a spokesperson told The Dispatch.

Westerville City schools wrote in an email that the district’s stance on arming teachers is the same as it was in 2018 when House Bill 708 was introduced, which would have allowed teachers to conceal carry on school grounds.

Licking Heights Local Schools superintendent Philip Wagner wrote in a statement that apart from school security officers, emergency operation plans for the Licking County district which also crosses into eastern Franklin County don’t allow district staff to carry guns in or on school property.

Even at West Liberty-Salem Local School District in Champaign County, which had an active shooter situation five years ago, the answer is the same: No guns.

Read Michael's full story here .

