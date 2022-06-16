ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pence advisor says if VP had obeyed Trump's demand to toss valid electoral votes it would have been the 'first constitutional crisis since the founding of the Republic'

By Camila DeChalus
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBhVH_0gD0XGJS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJIZc_0gD0XGJS00
J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge who was an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, testifies as the House select committee.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

  • J. Michael Luttig says if the VP threw out electoral votes there would have been a "revolution."
  • Luttig said there would have been a "constitutional crisis in America" if Pence declared Trump winner in 2020.
  • His remarks confirm reports that Trump pressured Pence to stop the election certification process.

Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig told the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection that Pence overturning the 2020 election would've pushed the country into 'the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic.'

"That declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have launched America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America which in my view would have been the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the Republic," he told lawmakers during a hearing Thursday.

"I would have laid my body across the road before I let the Vice President overturn the 2020 election on the basis of that historical precedent," he added.

In Luttig's prepared opening statement , he said that former president Donald Trump "instigated a war on democracy."

"Knowing full well that he had lost the 2020 presidential election, the former president and his allies and supporters falsely claimed and proclaimed to the nation that he had won the election, and then he and they set about to overturn the election that he and they knew the former president had lost," he said in his prepared remarks.

Luttig served as an informal adviser to Pence, who faced enormous pressure from Trump and his allies to stop Congress' election certification process. Pence declined to throw out electoral votes, stating that he does not have the "unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Luttig has previously spoken out against Trump and other Republicans for their role in the January 6 insurrection. He told Politico that helping Pence in the days after the 2020 presidential elections was "the greatest honor of my life."

Luttig, a former appeals court judge, came close to being nominated for the Supreme Court during the George W. Bush administration. He also mentored Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who has referred to Luttig as being "like a father to me." John Eastman, Trump's legal adviser, also clerked for Luttig.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 414

Robert Ramos
3d ago

let's be real America, Pence had to follow the constitution in his role as vice president...I Direct that you read the constitution in the vice presidents duty at that time. He was Bound by the law to do his duty as VP plane and simple.

Reply(50)
51
Kharma
4d ago

Wow! It's time to think seriously about this Country. If you truly love America you trumpets need to seriously start backing Pence as a hero!

Reply(91)
100
Stanley Paige
4d ago

truer words were never spoken! the situation would have been worse. exponentially, had pence listened to trump!

Reply(21)
87
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
J. Michael Luttig
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral Votes#Republicans#House#Ap Photo
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

531K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy