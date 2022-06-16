ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Brooks Glycerin 20 review

By Jane McGuire
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

For a shoe to be on its 20th iteration, it’s doing something right. The Brooks Glycerin has a solid fan base — it’s one of Brooks' most cushioned running shoes, and it’s a firm favorite for beginners and marathon runners alike. I ran my first marathon in a Glycerin, and always recommend it to runners as a solid, reliable running shoe.

Specifications

Weight: 9.1oz (women), 10.1oz (men)
Drop: 10mm
Type: Road
Neutral/Stability: Can be both
Widths: 3 — medium, wide, narrow

With the Glycerin 20, Brooks has tweaked the midsole, which now features the brand’s nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam. The result? In my opinion, the best Glycerin yet. But how does it compare to some of the best running shoes on the market for everyday miles? Read my Brooks Glycerin 20 review to find out more.

Brooks Glycerin 20 review: Price and availability

The Brooks Glycerin 20 was released in the UK in May 2022 and is expected to be released in the U.S. in July. It retails at $160/£155, which is around the same price as other cushioned everyday running shoes like the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run and the New Balance 1080v12 .

The shoe is available as a neutral shoe or in a ‘GTS’ version, which contains Brooks’ GuideRails to add extra support and prevent overpronation. This is rare in the running shoe world and something that really makes Brooks stand out in my opinion. The Glycerin 19 is available in three different widths in the neutral version: medium (which is the standard), wide, and narrow. In the GTS version, the shoe comes in two widths — medium and wide.

Color-wise, in the neutral version, the shoe comes in seven different colorways in the female shoe and six in the men’s shoe. In the support version, the shoe comes in three different colorways for both men and women.

Brooks Glycerin 20 review: Design and fit

During testing, I found the Brooks Glycerin 20 to be true to size. It fits well and has a good amount of cushioning around the collar and tongue to sit comfortably on the foot. It’s roomy, but this isn’t an indicator to size up — you definitely want some room in the toe box to allow for your feet to swell as you run (confused? Check out our guide to buying running shoes here).

Design-wise, the Brooks Glycerin 20 doesn’t look like the coolest shoe on the market. It’s a little clunky and a little old-school, but don’t let this put you off. The best-looking shoes aren’t the ones you want on your feet at mile 21 of a marathon — the most comfortable ones are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJl6H_0gD0VZL500

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Upper

Determined to give runners all the options they could possibly need, the Glycerin 20 also comes in a ‘Stealthfit’ version which has a lighter upper, which is more bootie-like. We tested the regular version for this review, but Brooks says the Stealthfit version has a more adaptive, distraction-free fit.

For the regular version, the upper has been tweaked slightly from previous iterations. It’s more lightweight and breathable (the Glycerin 20 is lighter than previous versions, which weighed in at a half-ounce more), without feeling too sock-like. It does everything you’d expect, and during testing, we had no issue with rubbing or hot spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crXQW_0gD0VZL500

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Midsole

The midsole of the shoe is where we see the biggest difference between the Glycerin 20 and previous iterations. Brooks has replaced the DNA Loft midsole foam with the DNA Loft V3, a lighter, poppier, nitrogen-infused midsole foam that Brooks first brought to market last year in the Aurora-BL.

With DNA Loft V3, Brooks said it was able to fine-tune where you feel the softness underfoot. The foam is designed to react to your stride and where you need cushioning. It’s definitely a cushioned shoe, but you don’t sink into it when you first put the shoe on. Compared to the likes of the Nike Invincible Run , it doesn’t feel too cloud-like when you’re walking in it, although this isn’t necessarily a bad thing — it’s still cushioned and has a good amount of responsiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fk1Y0_0gD0VZL500

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Outsole

The outsole of the Glycerin 20 is built for road running or a light trail. There’s not a great amount of grip, but I had no issue during testing, even when running on wet sidewalks. That said, Brooks has made the midsole and outsole of the shoe slightly wider in the Glycerin 20 to allow for a smoother transition and toe-off on the run.

Brooks Glycerin 20 review: Performance

I’ve found the past few iterations of the Glycerin a little ‘meh’, but all this has changed with the Glycerin 20. It’s an excellent shoe for long, easy training miles, and definitely allows you to finish with enough in the bank, as it doesn’t lose its bounce over the course of a run. While the shoe is comfortable when you step into it, the DNA Loft V3 definitely takes a good few miles to break in, as I mentioned above, it’s not overly plush from the get-go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4hgL_0gD0VZL500

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

That said, no shoe is perfect, and while I loved the Glycerin on long runs and easy runs, I wished it had a little more of the DNA Loft V3 for faster sessions. It’s not an overly versatile shoe, and there are definitely better running shoes on the market when it comes to picking up the pace. That said, if you’re a beginner or you already have one of the best carbon fiber running shoes , I wouldn’t let this put you off.

Brooks Glycerin 20 review: Verdict

In my opinion, this is one of the best versions of the Brooks Glycerin yet. It’s responsive, it’s cushioned and it has the pop you want underfoot in the final miles of a long run. That said, I wish it had a little more foam underfoot and was that little bit more reactive to allow me to grab this for progression runs. Compared to the Aurora-BL, the Glycerin feels a little more sluggish and heavy.

That said, there’s no reason why you can’t do speed sessions in this shoe. It’s a perfect marathon training shoe if you’re looking to only buy one running shoe, and it’s durable enough to get you through most of your training.

It is on the expensive side for an everyday running shoe, and if you’re looking for something cheaper, check out the Nike Zoom Air Pegasus 39 or the Saucony Ride 15. That said, if you’re a Brooks fan or a Glycerin fan, this is a fantastic upgrade to an already reliable running shoe.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Jonathan Cohen Launched A Size-Inclusive Dress Collection For Amazon

Plus-size luxury fashion options are slim at best. Most brands that cater to larger bodies are fast fashion, and this poses many issues for plus-size folks needing elevated looks for everything from cocktail parties to black-tie galas. Fortunately, a new capsule collection by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen is adding a handful of inclusively sized, color-packed luxury dresses to the mix just in time for all the summer weddings and dressier occasions you have planned. This collection is exclusively created for and available through Luxury Stores for Amazon in sizes XS-5X.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Top 10 Shoes at Pitti Uomo’s Spring 2023 Edition

Click here to read the full article. Pitti Uomo made its triumphant return to a standalone in-person trade fair this week. The energy was high as many international buyers and press were happy to be back at what was many of their first time back at the show since the on-set of the pandemic. During the show, which was held inside the city’s Fortezza da Basso, brands from all over the world, including Brunello Cucinelli, Harrys London, Paraboot, Plus and many more, showcased their spring/summer 2023 footwear collections. Sneakers prevailed as the number one offering at this season’s show, but there...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Cools Off With “Igloo”

It’s quickly getting hotter and hotter — and to beat the heat, Jordan Brand is fighting fire with fire, dressing up the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low in a simple “Igloo” colorway. Made up primarily of two tones, this take on the low-top silhouette sticks to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” Releases On July 1st

The GOAT sneaker year is debated as much as the GOAT NBA draft class is. There will always be strong cases for 1985, 1987, and 1996, and one couldn’t really go wrong picking one or the other. The year 1995 has a strong case for itself, with the timeless Air Max Penny building the argument for that mid-90s year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Design#New Balance#Running Shoes#The Brooks Glycerin 20#Gts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
a-z-animals.com

Elephant Casually Kicks Enormous Buffalo In The Head

There’s no arguing that getting kicked in the head would hurt pretty bad. Have you ever thought about what it’d feel like to get karate-kicked by an elephant? We imagine you haven’t and that it isn’t something you’d want to experience. A video with over...
ANIMALS
In Style

Kate Spade's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Bags, Shoes, and Accessories

Amazon Prime Day is officially set to kick off in a little less than a month, but plenty of other great brands and retailers are launching major sales just in time to help you build out your summer wardrobe. First there was Nordstrom's famous Half-Yearly Sale, and now Kate Spade has launched its 2022 End-of-Season Sale with double discounts on best-selling designer bags, shoes, and more extremely cute pieces, like this I Love NY charm bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Sneaker Clog Appears In Arctic Pink

Sneaker culture has taken an interesting detour over the last few years. Instead of focusing on innovative cushions and wearable tech, footwear brands are delivering the best slip-ons, sandals, slides, clogs, and mules to compete in the ever-growing lounge-wear competition. Kanye made slippers cool with the Yeezy Slides and the Yeezy Foam Runner, and Crocs entered “cool” thanks to Salehe Bembury. Now, Jordan Brand is catching some stares as it is set to release a sneaker clog that can be worn in two ways.
APPAREL
The Kitchn

Cucumber Water with Ginger, Mint, and Lemon

There are few things as satisfying as an ice-cold glass of water — especially on a hot day. During the warm summer months, I find myself refilling my cup almost every hour. And although an icy glass of water is more than enough to quench my thirst, I love jazzing up my water with fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs to create a drink that’s refreshing and naturally flavored.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

UK needs to tax salt in the same way it does sugar, says heart charity

Ministers should bring in a sugar tax-style new levy on the amount of salt in food to reduce heart attacks and strokes, Britain’s leading heart charity has said. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) urged the government on Tuesday to tax high levels of salt in an attempt to force food firms and outlets to stop adding such large amounts of it to their products.
HEALTH
People

Amazon Has a New Section of Breezy Dresses Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and Prices Start at $26

With summer temperatures hitting record highs this week, there's no better time to invest in lightweight and breezy dresses that deliver on comfort and style. Relaxed dresses are perfect for sweat-inducing temperatures since they're usually made with lightweight materials that won't cling to your skin, allowing air to filter through. If your closet is in desperate need of cute flowy dresses, Amazon is brimming with stylish options you'll want to wear all season long.
SHOPPING
realitytitbit.com

Lesa Milan's fashion brand Mina Roe Dubai has been worn by Beyoncé

Many Real Housewives fans will know that few of the ladies on the show are actually real housewives in the traditional sense. Lots of the Real Housewives are actually businesswomen and run multiple companies. From Teresa Giudice‘s cookbooks to Cynthia Bailey’s eyewear brand, there are lots of entrepreneurs among the Real Housewives cast members.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy