Kirksville, MO

Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by pickup northwest of Kirksville

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a motorcycle near Kirksville on Thursday morning, June 16th. A medical helicopter...

