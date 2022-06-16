ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Man Wrongfully Jailed For 17 Days In A Case Of Mistaken Identity

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMZaY_0gD0ThWR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUBfn_0gD0ThWR00
Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona man went to jail for 17 days without knowing why. Now, he's suing the airline that allegedly put him there.

In May 2020, police at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were investigating a burglary at one of the airport's shops, according to FOX 4 . Surveillance video showed the suspect boarded a flight to Reno, Nevada. But when investigators asked American Airlines for travel information for the passengers on that flight, the airline sent them the information for Michael Lowe , a man from Flagstaff, Arizona.

The information was enough to issue an arrest warrant for Lowe on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Over a year later, Lowe was arrested on these warrants while in New Mexico. For 17 days, he was in a crowded jail cell and no one told him why he was there, Lowe's lawyer said.

"In twenty-five years of practicing, I’ve never seen anything this egregious. It’s hard to imagine anything more terrifying than being jailed for seventeen days without a clue as to why, or for how long you would be in there," Scott Palmer , one of Lowe's attorneys, told FOX.

Upon leaving jail, Lowe hired an attorney who was able to get the charges dropped. A detective was also able to compare Lowe's mugshot to the burglary suspect caught on camera and said the airline sent the wrong information. Lowe has since hit American Airlines with a lawsuit.

"American Airlines has an absolute duty to its passengers, and we hope to change American’s practice in regards to how it responds to search warrants so that no one else ever has live through Michael’s nightmare. In the absence of a change in procedures, any passenger is just one misstep away from having their lives turned upside down," Palmer said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the following in response to the lawsuit: "As required by law, American cooperates with and responds to court orders for information related to possible criminal activity, and that’s what we did in this instance when we were presented with a search warrant."

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy