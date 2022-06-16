Ivan Cleary was rushed into intensive care when blood clot from his knee reached his lungs - as Panthers coach admits 'I was very lucky'

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has described himself as 'very lucky' after a blood clot from his leg spread to his lungs, forcing him to seek care in ICU after a knee infection escalated dramatically.

Cleary, who spent time in intensive care in the Mater Hospital on Saturday, has been prevented from flying to Redcliffe, Queensland for the reigning premiers' match against the Warriors on Saturday.

He had to miss last weekend's win over Newcastle as well.

Ivan Cleary was spotted using crutches after a blood clot scare

'I had a little bit of a scare on the weekend. I had a blood clot in my leg, which ended up in my lungs as well. Obviously once that happens you get sent straight to the hospital. I was very lucky,' said a relieved Cleary.

'I got really well looked after and luckily I've got a good team behind me and we got another win up [over Newcastle]. I'm all right. It's a bit of a drag but we'll get there.'

Ivan Cleary (right) pictured with son Nathan after winning the 2021 premiership

Cleary said the blood clot had been caused by an ongoing issue with his knee, which became infected earlier in the season and had twice been operated on before the clot emerged.

But the coach said he could see a light at the end of the tunnel and was planning to be back on deck for Penrith's clash with the Sydney Roosters on July 1.

'I've just got to be on medication for a while,' he said.

The veteran coach, remarkably, considered making the almost 1000km journey to Moreton Daily Stadium, but told the Sydney Morning Herald he conceded he didn't 'think 20 hours in the car is not going to help me either at the moment.'

Cleary will miss the Panthers clash against the Warriors this weekend

His absence will instead present long-serving assistant Cameron Ciraldo wiith another audition for a head coaching job, which Cleary concedes could come at a rival club as early as next year.

Canterbury, Wests Tigers and the Warriors are all looking for a head coach with Ciraldo linked to all of them.

Cleary warned his right-hand man not to move to the wrong club.

'Of course I'd like him to stay, but he's my mate and I'd like to help him as well in his own career and what he wants,' he said.

'I've had some experience that I could help him with but he's a smart guy and he's just working through it. One thing's for sure, if you don't take the right job it's a pretty short career.'

Ivan Cleary wants deputy Cameron Ciraldo (pictured) to closely consider coaching offers

Cleary said Craig Fitzgibbon had provided the perfect template for Ciraldo, as the former Sydney Roosters star served as Trent Robinson's long-term assistant before taking on the leading role with Cronulla.

'He was probably in a similar position to Cam for a very long time and it looks like he's probably landed a pretty good (job),' Cleary added, with the Sharks destined to play finals football this season.

Cleary will look to return when the Panthers host the Roosters at home on Friday, July 1, for what should be a blockbuster clash.