Pizzana’s Fifth Location Lands in Silver Lake Fall 2022
Westside Italian restaurant Pizzana is opening a new location in Siver Lake at 3515 W. Sunset Blvd.
Star chef Daniele Uditi is proving his Neo-Neapolitan pizza is a fan favorite across Los Angeles Couty. After opening a location in Sherman Oaks and announcing an expansion into Dallas under partners Caroline and actor Chris O’Donnell , Uditi and Sprinkles founders Candace and Charles Nelson are getting ready to open a fifth location sometime in Fall 2022 . The new restaurant will be a little under 1,500 square feet and will move into the former home of Viva La Tarte, according to Eater LA .
Since opening in 2017, Pizzana has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award, landed twice on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list, and garnered a passionate international following of celebrities and pizza lovers alike. The company’s fifth location in five years will join Eszett, the Window, and Bacari just a few blocks away from the Sunset Triangle Plaza. When the restaurant opens, guests can expect a full sit-down dining area with sidewalk seating right along the street.
Pizzana features Uditi’s Neo-Neapolitan pizza, which he learned from growing up in Naples, Italy. The chef eventually moved to America and brought his family’s sixty-year-old sourdough starter. Uditi blends Southern Italian tradition with Southern California flavors to create classic Neapolitan pizza with radical flavor reinterpretations, such as his Neo Margherita and Cacio e Pepe pizzas. As for desserts, Pizzana features Italian-inspired sweets from Candace Nelson, such as Salted Caramel Panna Cotta and Chocolate Olive Oil Cake.
