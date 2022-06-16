ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller's verified Instagram account deleted as more allegations arise

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5bPx_0gD0TLIZ00

A verified Instagram account belonging to actor Ezra Miller is no longer on the platform after "The Flash" star allegedly mocked authorities about their whereabouts.

The blue check-marked account for the "Justice League" and "Fantastic Beasts" actor was scrubbed this week on the heels of mounting allegations of misconduct.

The Daily Beast reported Thursday that a mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller on Wednesday in Greenfield, Mass., after alleging that the actor menaced their family at a neighbor’s home and acted inappropriately toward the child.

Last week, a North Dakota tribal court also issued a protective order against Miller after a North Dakota couple alleged that Miller for years had groomed and brainwashed their now-18-year-old child.

Before the @ezra._x_.aradia Instagram page was deleted, memes were reportedly posted to the account with missives claiming to be in "another universe," "another dimension" or being "shielded from negative people & their ill intent." Although the verified account no longer exists — scrubbing the posts along with it — users re-posted the images on Twitter . A separate Instagram account that also re-posted the memes, and subsequently invited a torrent of reaction comments, issued a statement saying that that account didn't belong to Miller .

A representative for Instagram confirmed Thursday that the @ezra._x_.aradia account was "user disabled this week" but could not provide further details on its previous activity.

Activist and lawyer Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle, have accused Miller, 29, of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes,” according to court documents obtained last week by The Times.

The parents of the 18-year-old environmental activist requested the order after stating in court documents that the actor met Tokata Iron Eyes six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23, and that “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

However, the court has not been able to locate Miller to serve or enforce the order, which bars the star from contacting or harassing Tokata and Chase Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle for 30 days. Miller, who allegedly met the family while working on media projects involving the LandBack Reclamation Movement , is also ordered to stay 100 yards away from the family’s residence during that time.

A North Dakota tribal court on the Standing Rock Sioux reservation has set a hearing for July 12 to allow Tokata Iron Eyes and Miller to weigh in.

In their June 7 petition, Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle alleged that Miller has "multiple social media accounts" and that the actor allegedly uses them "to threaten and gaslight any victims and truth from coming out."

Miller last appeared in court in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 19 to enter a no-contest plea stemming from an altercation the actor had at a Hilo bar in March. Miller was fined $500 for a disorderly conduct charge. A harassment charge from that incident and an obstruction charge in a separate incident were both dismissed, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

However, hours before that court appearance, Miller was arrested again after an altercation at a home in Pāhoa on the Big Island of Hawaii on suspicion of throwing a chair and injuring a woman.

Francis Alcain, the attorney representing Miller in Hawaii, told The Times on Thursday that Miller's legal matters with his firm "are resolved" and that he no longer represents Miller. Another representative listed for Miller did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times' requests for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 183

P-Tree
4d ago

wtf did they make their kid? the authority's should be going after the parents also Jesus Christ well I guess this is normal now, along with taking your kids to a gay bar to watch drag queens strip.

Reply(19)
53
Blaze 1
3d ago

Ezra is a triggered individual (see Heather O'Rourke, Shia LeBoeuf & Amanda Bynes). Most former child actors are victims of programming. Look up his background and you'll see what I mean. His antics are a "bread & circus" distraction, orchestrated by TPTB, to throw us off the scent of the upcoming global monetary reset. And when it happens, you won't know what hit you. Stay tuned...

Reply(20)
54
HK 101
3d ago

So, I watch the ID channel and if there is one thing I have learned is that a teenager is going to do what they want to do. They claim he was "grooming" their daughter but between all the movies he's been doing (Harry Potter and Justice League for examples) when has he had the time to do all this supposed "grooming?" Not to mention, where the hell are the parents when he's around their daughter?! and what parents allow an adult hang out with their teenage daughter?!?!?! I honestly think there is plenty of blame to go around.

Reply(5)
42
 

