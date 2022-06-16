ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Health Organization: COVID-19 deaths rise globally after 5 weeks of decline

By Doug Cunningham
 4 days ago
June 16 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that after five weeks of decline, the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide has risen by 4%. WHO said that more than 8,700 COVID-19 deaths were reported for the week ending June 12.

WHO reported, however, in its weekly situational update that weekly cases continued to decrease globally since a January 2022 peak. During the week of June 6, more than 3.2 million cases were reported.

Among nations, the highest number of new weekly deaths -- 2,367 -- were reported from the United States, an increase of 32%.

New deaths increased by 32% in China, by 52% in Brazil and new deaths declined in the Russian Federation.

WHO said as of June 12 more than 533 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

The WHO report said new weekly COVID-19 cases were up 58% in the Eastern Mediterranean region, 33% in the South-East Asia region and up 13% in the Americas.

COVID-19 deaths increased by 21% in the Americas and 17% in the Western Pacific regions, but deaths decreased in the other four WHO regions.

The U.N. health agency said these trends should be "interpreted with caution," as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in a lower overall number of tests performed.

