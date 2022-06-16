ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

SD50 DFL to host annual summer picnic

Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

Senate District 50 DFL, which serves Edina and Bloomington, will host its annual summer picnic, rain or shine, at Rosland Park in Edina, 4300 66th St. W., according to a news release.

The picnic will be held Saturday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The picnic is open to all. Tickets, priced at $15 per adult, can be reserved in advance or paid at the picnic pavilion.

The event will include a children’s activity, music, as well as an opportunity to meet candidates for elected office in Edina and Bloomington.

Fried chicken and other picnic food will be served.

To reserve your ticket in advance or for more information, go to sd50dfl.org/2022-picnic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Bloomington, MN
Government
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Edina, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfl#Picnic#Senate#Sd50dfl Org 2022
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
101
Followers
191
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy