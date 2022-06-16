SD50 DFL to host annual summer picnic

Senate District 50 DFL, which serves Edina and Bloomington, will host its annual summer picnic, rain or shine, at Rosland Park in Edina, 4300 66th St. W., according to a news release.

The picnic will be held Saturday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The picnic is open to all. Tickets, priced at $15 per adult, can be reserved in advance or paid at the picnic pavilion.

The event will include a children’s activity, music, as well as an opportunity to meet candidates for elected office in Edina and Bloomington.

Fried chicken and other picnic food will be served.

To reserve your ticket in advance or for more information, go to sd50dfl.org/2022-picnic.