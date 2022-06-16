ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a DIY expert – how to turn FREE wooden pallets into games for the kids and garden decorations

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
 5 days ago
BECKY Lamb, 56, has always had an eye for making something out of nothing.

It all started with her mum, who would often make furniture for Becky and her sister, creating them a rainbow bedroom Becky still loves today.

Im a DIY expert – how to turn FREE wooden pallets into games for the kids and garden decoration Credit: Tessa lamb

Now Becky, a mum-of-three, from the USA, wants to pass on her knowledge she has learnt from her mum and her husband, who she confesses is also a ‘do-it-yourself type.’

If you are planning on getting crafty this year, Becky recommends watching YouTube videos to start with.

In her book, Crafting with Wood Pallets: Projects for Rustic Furniture, Decor, Art, Gifts and more she shows how you can make anything from a wooden pallet.

And Becky told Fabulous the best places to find them for free: “Businesses that get supply deliveries on pallets are the best resource.

“Always ask before you take them as some companies keep them.

“But you can also find them going for free in local ads, so trying typing it into local Marketplaces.

“If you’ve got old furniture lying around or discarded fencing, then you can repurpose that instead.”

Becky also recommends getting your children involved in the project by first teaching them about safety.

“Small children can help by hand sanding a piece of wood or help painting them.

“School aged children can learn to use the drill with adult supervision.”

Becky shared one of her favourite projects from the book that the kids can get involved in, a giant Noughts and Crosses game that can be played in the garden.

This large outside game will keep the kids entertained Credit: Becky Lamb

Noughts and Crosses

First use four 36inch pallet boards and sand them down until smooth, then lay them out in a Noughts and Crosses grid.

Use two screws to secure the boards together at each point they cross.

You can then paint the grid and use a clear sealer so the game can be used outdoors.

Next, take two wider pallet boards and cut them into ten 5 1/2 inch squares and sand them down.

Paint five of the squares one colour and the other five another and paint each colour with X's or O's and seal.

What you'll need

Four 3½" × 36" pallet boards

Two 5½"-wide pallet boards

1¼" screws

Paint

Paintbrushes

Stencils(optional)

Clear sealer

Saw

Palm sander

Drill

You can make a stunning wall feature using free wooden pallets Credit: Becky Lamb

Porch Star

First, place five pallet boards face down in a star shape and use 1¼"screw together from the back using 1¼" screws, you may need to add a few screws from the front to secure the star.

Sand and paint the star as desired - you don't need to worry about sanding it down too much as it will be hanging on the wall and then apply a clear sealer.

Use two ¾" screws to attach picture hanging wire on the back of the star and you're done.

If you want to add some extra sparkle you can add fairylights around the star.

Crafting with Wood Pallets: Projects for Rustic Furniture, Decor, Art, Gifts and more by Becky Lamb is available now. Published by Ulysses Press, £11.29.

What you'll need

Five 3½" × 32" pallet boards

1¼" screws

¾" screws

Paint

Paintbrush

Clear sealer

Picture hanging wire

Palm sander

The US Sun

