Chula Vista, CA

Heads up, South Bay drivers: Southbound SR-125 closure in effect this weekend

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A full closure of a stretch of the state Route 125 toll road in the South Bay is set for this weekend.

SANDAG officials said southbound SR-125, between state route 54 and East H Street, will be closed starting Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m.; the affected stretch and connectors will be reopened by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

The eastbound SR-54 connector to southbound SR-125 and westbound SR-54 connector to southbound SR-125 will also be shut down.

The closure will allow crews to install new equipment for the toll road, SANDAG stated.

