ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach man dies in Death Valley National Park after running out of gas

By Grace Toohey
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uI643_0gD0SxR200
The latest death at Death Valley National Park is the second discovered this month. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A Huntington Beach man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after it appears he ran out of gas and tried walking for assistance during a dangerous heat wave, according to National Park Service officials.

David Kelleher, 67, was found Tuesday about 30 feet off a highway in the park and less than three miles from his parked vehicle, according to a statement from the park service . Officials found a crumpled note inside his vehicle that read, “Out of gas.”

A park ranger first encountered Kelleher on May 30 — about two weeks before he was found dead — on Dantes View Road, when Kelleher mentioned he was low on gas, the statement said. Kelleher was then cited for off-road driving.

Nine days after that interaction, a park ranger noticed Kelleher’s vehicle by itself in the lot of one of the park’s most popular viewpoints, Zabriskie Point, the park service reported.

On June 11 — two days later, during a heat wave that pushed temperatures to 123 degrees — the same ranger recognized Kelleher’s vehicle again alone in the lot, the statement said.

Rangers determined the vehicle was registered to Kelleher, but he had not been reported missing.

Rangers began an investigation, looking for Kelleher on trails around Zabriskie Point , though the search was limited because of the hot weather, the park service said.

Kelleher was not found near or along those searched trails, but three days later by park visitors about 30 feet from Highway 190, “obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree,” the statement said.

He was about 2½ miles north of his vehicle in the direction of Furnace Creek, the park’s main village with resources that include a gas station, the statement said.

This is the second death discovered at Death Valley this month: 69-year-old John McCarry of Long Beach was found dead June 1.

The search for another man, Peter Harootunian, is ongoing, after park staffers found his abandoned vehicle in late May at a Death Valley campground.

Park rangers recommend people wait by their vehicles for help in extreme heat, rather than attempting to walk for assistance. Death Valley National Park is known to be one of the hottest places on Earth.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Death Valley National Park Visitors Find Man’s Body Near Zabriskie Point

Earlier this week, several Death Valley National Park visitors discovered the body of a man who had died near Zabriskie Point in the southeastern region of the park. The fellow visitors found the body of 67-year-old David Kelleher from Huntington Beach, CA, on Tuesday, June 14. Prior to the discovery, on June 8, a Death Valley National Park ranger took note of a single vehicle in the Zabriskie Point parking lot. Three days later, the ranger recognized that the car remained in the same spot. Even more alarming, the park had seen record temperatures of 123 degrees Fahrenheit during an intense heat wave.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Woman killed, vehicle sliced in half after hitting light pole

LOS ANGELES - A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lb908.com

The Land Before Long Beach: How We Lived When “Local” Was All There Was

Close your eyes and imagine how Long Beach looked before it was ever called Long Beach. Before our houses and schools were built and before our favorite stores and restaurants were ever thought of. Even before the Spanish established the missions and the ranchos. Picture it — a vast floodplain nestled between the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers before they were encased in concrete. Envision a lush wetland teeming with life. With all of the buildings and roadways we’ve built on this land over the past 300 years, it can be difficult to imagine Long Beach ever looking like this. But with a little knowledge about the land and the indigenous people that called it home, it’s easy to see why it’s considered to be sacred.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Second Death#Accident#National Park Service
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Linda Lefler as the woman who lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision on Wednesday in Costa Mesa. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 9 p.m. on Fairview Road, south of Baker Street [...]
COSTA MESA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist, 67, is killed in crash

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
rumble.com

Car Parked on Freeway Causes Crash

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Riverside, California, USA. Info from Licensor: "Car was parked in the right lane to help family fill up gas. They should’ve been in the shoulder lane not in an active right lane. Car that ran out of gas shouldn’t have driven on the freeway when low on gas. Situation could’ve been completely avoided on their behalf."
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
324K+
Followers
63K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy