ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton Want to Close a Loophole in the Freedom of Information Act

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npVwO_0gD0SqFx00

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “FOIA Fix Act.”

“The bill would fix an existing loophole in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that allows foreign individuals, entities, and governments to submit a FOIA request. Prohibiting foreign actors from submitting FOIA requests would put American requests first while preventing government information, including potentially sensitive technology research, from being shared with hostile foreign regimes. In addition to reducing the massive backlog of pending requests, the bill would also decrease the taxpayer dollars spent on processing foreign FOIA requests,” Rubio’s office noted.

“It makes no sense that malign foreign entities can use our laws to access sensitive government information, all while thousands of U.S. citizens continue to wait for their FOIA requests to be answered,” Rubio said. “FOIAs should be used to inform American citizens, not foreign entities. My common-sense bill will correct this glaring loophole.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is co-sponsoring the proposal.

“The Chinese Communist Party and other foreign entities shouldn’t have access to sensitive government information,” Cotton said. “Our bill will prioritize American requests and prevent our adversaries from stockpiling U.S. government information.”

The bill would “direct agencies to promulgate rules limiting FOIA requests to (1) U.S. citizens, (2) aliens lawfully admitted for permanent residence, and (3) entities with a principal place of business or headquarters in a State, the District of Columbia, or territory of the U.S.; prohibit domestic subsidiaries from making a FOIA request if the controlling company has its principal place of business or headquarters located in China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, Syria, Venezuela, or any other country or nation-state determined by the U.S. Department of State as posing a threat; and impose a criminal penalty on any individual that knowingly assists an otherwise prohibited individual from making a FOIA request.”

Rubio’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. House.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Politics Federal#Foia#American
Rolling Stone

Fox Poll Triggers GOP Senator Into Blaming Ignorant Americans for Supporting Assault Weapons Ban

Click here to read the full article. Faced with the news that a significant majority of Americans support a number of gun control measures, including a ban on assault weapons, Republican Senator Mike Lee struggled to defend his party’s staunch opposition to some of those policies. Instead, he blamed Americans, claiming they don’t understand their rights or know what an assault weapon is. “Fox’s polling shows that there is a lot of strength behind some of these proposals,” host Shannon Bream said on Fox News Sunday as a graphic on-screen showed 82 percent support for raising the legal age to purchase...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Washington Examiner

DOJ blocks GOP effort to get answers on Hunter Biden investigation

Republican senators appear to have been blocked by the Department of Justice from getting answers about the Hunter Biden investigation from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. After repeatedly being stonewalled by DOJ headquarters in Washington D.C., Sens. Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) sent a May letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s ‘joke’ about Trump and Putin, six years later

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choice of words has gotten him into trouble on several occasions. Indeed, the California Republican might’ve even become Speaker of the House had he not accidentally told the truth about his party’s Benghazi committee. But if we were creating a greatest hits...
POTUS
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

"History is going to judge": Rep. Kinzinger on the Jan. 6 committee hearing

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, says he hopes the Department of Justice charges former President Donald Trump if the evidence reaches the threshold to prove that Trump pushed a 2020 presidential election fraud conspiracy that spurred the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "If the president truly believed the election was stolen, he is not mentally capable of being president because every piece of evidence shown to him, done by anybody that's serious besides wackos on the internet, said that the election was legitimate," Kinzinger told "CBS Mornings" on Friday. The comments from Kinzinger, who is one of two...
JUSTICE, IL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy