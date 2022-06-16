Jan 6 committee focuses on Trump’s effort to force Pence to overturn the 2020 election

The Jan. 6 committee kicked off its third public hearing with testimony on former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election including pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to illegally reject the electoral count ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing citing Pence’s own words that there is “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to do — reject the vote.”

“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

With two witnesses Thursday, including Pence’s counsel, the House panel intended to show that Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back 62 lawsuits challenging the vote.

The committee was hearing from Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out the plan; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”

Luttig called Jan. 6 a “war on America’s democracy” and says that if Pence had adhered to Trump’s demands to overturn the election, “America would immediately have been plunged into ... a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”

Thursday’s session is expected to divulge new evidence about the danger Pence faced as the mob stormed the Capitol shouting “hang Mike Pence!” with makeshift gallows on the Capitol grounds as the vice president fled with senators into hiding. Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.

Minutes after the hearing began, the twice-impeached president lashed out again at the panel, and derided the investigation as a “partisan witch hunt.”

“I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud,” Trump wrote on his new social media site.

The hearing will explore the extreme legal theory cooked up by far right-wing legal scholar John Eastman that asserted Pence could simply refuse to certify President Biden’s electoral college win or delay the proceeding until pro-Trump slates of electors could be seated.

Pence rejected the plan out of hand. But Trump, who former Attorney General Bill Barr testified had become increasingly “detached from reality,” sought to browbeat Pence into capitulating as the days and hours ticked down to Jan. 6.

“Donald Trump started to focus his attention on January 6th and Mike Pence and wanted him to violate the Constitution and set aside the ballots and the electors.”

The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.