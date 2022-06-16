Drinking wine in a flood and locals battling blizzards: Venice from a whole new angle, captured in images by a local photographer that get beneath the city's postcard-perfect skin
By Sarah Holt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
5 days ago
It's Venice - as you've never seen it before.
When most people think of Venice, they picture romantic, dreamy scenes of gondoliers punting along the Grand Canal and sunshine spilling onto the polished pavestones of Saint Mark's Square. They don't usually imagine people battling blizzards and men in wellingtons and waders drinking wine in flood waters.
However, these scenes all feature in Venezia - Through a Venetian's Eye, an eye-opening new photobook about the city compiled by Venetian photographer and local Federico Povoleri and published byTeneues. The 224-page book aims to give readers a 'whole new perspective into the soul of the city'.
Teneues says: 'Federico Povoleri sees his hometown in a way no else does; with hisscenic photography and vivid storytelling, he has captured the feel of the unique lagoon city that has threatened to drown in the day-to-day press of tourist hordes for decades now.
'His black-and-white portraits of the city’s people, architecture, and daily life show everything you thought you knew from a whole new angle: enchanting, gripping, and intimate. Povoleri has created a wistful love letter to his hometown while warning us of the creeping destruction that threatens this incomparable beauty. Povoleri helps us see the magic beneath the endlessly photographed surface, a magic that reveals itself only to those who respect and understand the former sea-based republic.'
Scroll down for a peek at some of Povoleri's candid images, unlikely to feature on a postcard anytime soon...
