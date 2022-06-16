ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US urges Russia to open Ukrainian ports for grain exports

By MIGUEL RIOPA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3C6q_0gD0RrAt00
Finnish cargo-ship Alppila unloads 18,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine for animal feed at A Coruna, Spain that was shipped via the Baltic Sea to circumvent Russia's Black Sea blockade. /AFP

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called on Russia Thursday to rapidly open Ukraine's ports to permit the export of millions of tonnes of stockpiled grain.

"They should be acting immediately to open up those ports and they should end this war," Vilsack told reporters at the United Nations.

"This is serious thing, we shouldn't be using food as a weapon," he said.

The United Nations has been deep in talks between Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara for weeks on how to open up the Black Sea, where the Russian navy has created a blockade around Ukraine, to commercial cargo ships to carry the grain to global markets.

Such an agreement would also permit Russian fertilizer, now blocked by sanctions, to return to the global market.

With grain prices soaring internationally and key importers in the Middle East and Africa facing supply shortfalls, Moscow has demanded that economic sanctions on it be lifted in exchange for allowing the exports.

Vilsack said US and European sanctions do not apply to grains and fertilizers.

Addressing the ongoing talks on the issue, Vilsack said he hoped that Russia would "take this thing seriously and that they're not just doing this to create an image."

He urged Moscow "to make sure that they are negotiating in good faith about the reopening of the ports and they do so quickly. Because the need is immediate."

Vilsack said a US proposal to build silos in Poland to receive Ukrainian grain was to reduce the possibility of spoilage before the grain can transported to markets.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara is ready to host a four-way meeting with the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine to organize the export of grain through the Black Sea.

Under the plan, safe corridors for grain exports from Ukraine could be established without de-mining in the Black Sea, he said.

"If Russia answers positively, there will be a four-partite meeting in Istanbul," Cavusoglu said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Comments / 2

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
AFP

Russian state TV airs videos of two missing Americans in Ukraine

A Russian state TV channel aired videos on social media of two Americans who went missing last week while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, stating they had been captured by Russian forces.  A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed American authorities had seen the photos and videos of the two US citizens "reportedly captured by Russia's military forces in Ukraine". 
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Fortune

‘This is criminal activity’: Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian grain in Syrian ports as Putin holds world hostage over food

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. More ships flying the Russian flag have reportedly been spotted unloading Ukrainian grain abroad, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues using the threat of a global hunger crisis to coerce Western countries into lifting their sanctions on Russia.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea#Ukraine#Cargo Ship#Foreign Policy#Ukrainian#Finnish#The United Nations#Russian#European
AFP

Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb

Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and a rail transit row sparked fresh tensions between Russia and the European Union on Monday, as Kyiv warned that Russian troops were intensifying their battle for control of eastern Ukraine. Zelensky warned to expect heavier fighting in the days to come in strategic areas in eastern Ukraine already under relentless Russian bombardment.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says it’s ready for ‘big, colossal war’ with NATO

The Russian military is ready for a potentially massive conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to a Russian general and member of the country’s legislature on Friday. During a panel discussion on the state-run Russia 1 channel, “Evening with Vladimir Solovyev” host Vladimir Solovyev asked the panel...
MILITARY
AFP

Zelensky hails EU backing as intense shelling hits Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Ukraine's European Union bid a historic achievement, as his country's eastern Donas region faced intense Russian shelling.  Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement". 
POLITICS
AFP

What next for Macron after election humbling?

Just two months after being re-elected for a second term, French President Emmanuel Macron saw his hopes of pushing through his domestic agenda take a humbling blow on Sunday. The election will not affect French foreign policy in theory, which is the exclusive domain of the president, but Macron's domestic worries are likely to be a constant distraction and could undermine him abroad.
ELECTIONS
Vice

Macron Visited Zelenskyy in Ukraine and the Photos Are Awkward

The leaders of the European Union’s three largest economies were in Kyiv on Thursday after travelling to Ukraine via train overnight to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi all backed Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy