ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in Omaha

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Omaha on...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning, according to authorities. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. near 58th and Center streets, according to law enforcement. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion three-car crash injures one person, serious injuries

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — One person is hurt after a three-car crash in Papillion on Saturday. The sky camera network caught the crash near 72nd Street and Highway 370 just before 5 p.m. Officials say crews rushed one person to Children's Hospital with serious injuries. There's no update on...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Two Gretna teens die, another airlifted to hospital in crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-29 near Percival. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez lost control of his Dodge Charger and collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman. The vehicles then rolled into a ditch. Grossman’s Jeep was found in a field just east of the interstate.
PERCIVAL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Waterloo crash seriously injures 2 women

WATERLOO, Neb. — Officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured two women in Waterloo. According to police, the crash happened around midnight on 240th Street, north of Center Road. Police said a truck and car were involved in the crash, but details of the crash are unknown.
WATERLOO, NE
KETV.com

Crash lands two people in hospital, non-life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — At 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash at North 114th Ave. and West Maple Road. Omaha police say a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 was headed southbound on North 114th Ave., then turned west onto West Maple Road in front of a westbound 1997 Harley Davidson.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Child critically injured after drowning incident Sunday evening

The Omaha Police Department said a 3-year old child was critically injured Sunday evening. Medics responded to a call for a drowning victim with CPR in progress around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived the child was conscious and breathing. The mother of the child says there were several...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Two-vehicle accident in Fremont County leads to pair of fatalities

(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
North Platte Post

Three people injured in shooting near Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people are expected to recover after being shot in the parking lot of a bar in Omaha. Police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday to Gate 10 Bar on 10th Street. A vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was leaving the area, prompting a police pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

3 people injured in 2 separate shootings on 24th street, blocks away

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two separate shootings that injured a man and wounded two women. According to police, the first shooting happened at 3:39 Sunday morning near 24th and Lake streets. Police said Marcell Phillips, 27, was located with a gunshot wound. Phillips was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Crash in Fremont County leaves 3 injured and 2 dead

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Fremont County Saturday evening resulted in three people being injured and two teenagers passing from their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash at around 7:38 p.m. that occurred on I-29 N near mile marker 16 The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger lost control and […]
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

15-year-old arrested by Omaha police in relation to 2021 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old was arrested Monday in relation to a homicide that occurred in 2021, according to Omaha police. Nowa Kawunda was taken into custody for the murder of 37-year-old Timothy Washington III. Kawunda is also a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of Mack Johnson and a robbery in 2021.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One person killed, two injured in north Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in north Omaha. Omaha Police were dispatched to the scene at North 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday at 9:22 p.m. According to a release, a 2010 Ford Ranger was headed north on 72nd Street and attempting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market. Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney. Police then chased a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Homeowner arrested, investigators charge him with arson

OMAHA, Neb. — A homeowner is facing a charge of arson after Omaha fire investigators said their house was intentionally set on fire. Crews were called to the home near 34th Street and Newport Avenue Thursday night. Firefighters noted light smoke was coming from the roof. According to officials,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two 21-year-olds arrested for narcotics in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men received multiple citations after a traffic stop by the Lincoln Police Department. According to LPD Officers, they conducted a traffic stop on June 6 at 2:30 a.m. in the area of West P Street and North Bell Street. Authorities said they then detected a strong...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Saturday morning shooting injures one person

OMAHA, Neb. — At 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Omaha police were called to a shooting scene near 12th and Castelar streets. Officers say that one person was injured, and the victim reportedly left the scene prior to their arrival. Shortly after the 911 call, Delray Bradshaw, 25, arrived at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extreme heat is even having an impact on the roadways. Just south of West Dodge Road on 204th street, a portion of the street can be seen to be buckled - damaged by the extreme heat. The outside lane going northbound has been shut down...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy