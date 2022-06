It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO