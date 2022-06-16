Beaumont PD captures suspect after he evades and wrecks out during brief chase

BEAUMONT — Press Release from the Beaumont Heritage Society below:. Beaumont Heritage Society announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the John Jay French Museum, or Chambers House Museum for no cost; this will cover up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of Beaumont Heritage Society’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

