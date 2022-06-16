Citizen Partners With Lunar Exploration Company For Limited Edition HAKUTO-R

Telegram has rolled out its premium tier upon announcing it earlier this month. Giving subscribed users access to extra features on its platform for $4.99 USD a month. According to reports, the new tier allows users to get faster downloads and upload larger files up to 4GB, as opposed to its original 2GB. Users can join up to 1,000 channels as opposed to 500. More features include being able to save more stickers, have more chat folders, pin more chats and add a total of four accounts instead of three. The new subscription will also allow users to have extended bios and add a link. The premium feature will allow users to access a library of stickers and flood chats with full-screen animations, exclusive emoji animations, and animated profile pictures. It also removes sponsored messages in public channels.

INTERNET ・ 11 HOURS AGO