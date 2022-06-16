ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citizen Partners With Lunar Exploration Company For Limited Edition HAKUTO-R

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen’s latest space aged collaboration will see the Japanese watch brand supply parts made of its Super Titanium for a lunar lander. This second limited edition HAKUTO-R watch – designed with corporate partner ispace inc. – features elements made of...

Burberry Unveils Its Latest ‘Blankos Block Party’ NFT Collection

Having teased the second installment of its Mythical Games Blankos Block Party collaboration last week,. has announced the release of this year’s collaborative NFT character, Minny B, ahead of NFT.NYC. Inspired by the fashion house’s Animal Kingdom code, the mystical unicorn has been unveiled in the brand’s latest TB...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AMBUSH® Connects With Zellerfeld For a 3D-Printed 100S Clog

Clog-like silhouettes and NFTs are two things that find themselves in the constantly trending nowadays and AMBUSH® and Zellerfeld have decided to touch on both with one single product. The two parties have united to fashion a brand new 3D-printed 100S Clog that is being released both in physical form as well as an NFT.
APPAREL
Telegram Launches Premium Tier With Additional features, speed and resources

Telegram has rolled out its premium tier upon announcing it earlier this month. Giving subscribed users access to extra features on its platform for $4.99 USD a month. According to reports, the new tier allows users to get faster downloads and upload larger files up to 4GB, as opposed to its original 2GB. Users can join up to 1,000 channels as opposed to 500. More features include being able to save more stickers, have more chat folders, pin more chats and add a total of four accounts instead of three. The new subscription will also allow users to have extended bios and add a link. The premium feature will allow users to access a library of stickers and flood chats with full-screen animations, exclusive emoji animations, and animated profile pictures. It also removes sponsored messages in public channels.
INTERNET
Microsoft Headquarters Is a Playground of Creativity

Microsoft is synonymous with innovation and quality, and its corporate campus in Redmond, Washington is the physical manifestation of those standards. HYPEBEAST was invited to take a tour of the headquarters, which included a glimpse into its innovation and testing labs, in celebration of the release of the all-new Surface Laptop Go 2.
REDMOND, WA
Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne Partner With Meta on Digital Fashion Marketplace

While Mark Zuckerberg might be more synonymous with tech than fashion, the Meta CEO announced on Friday that a digital fashion marketplace for avatars is on its way. “Basically it’s a clothing store for your Meta avatar,” Zuckerberg explained. “We already have a bunch of different free clothing … but we also wanted to create this marketplace.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HUMAN MADE Delivers New T-Shirts for SEASON 23

Following the first and second releases of its SEASON 23 collection, HUMAN MADE has just delivered its third drop comprising T-shirts, shirts, shorts, bags, rugs, mugs, and a figure on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is a cream-colored button-down silk shirt adorned with graphics of the Japanese brand’s signature whimsical...
APPAREL
PRIX and Higround Craft a Translucent Mechanical Keyboard

Product design studio Higround and streetwear label PRIX Workshop have joined forces to create a nostalgic translucent mechanical keyboard paying homage to childhood-favorite transparent Playstation and Xbox consoles. Looking to create a broader set of offerings that are style-forward and expressive for a culturally diverse audience, Higround was founded by...
ELECTRONICS
Tod's SS23 Men's Collection Celebrates the "Shapes of Italy"

For Spring/Summer 2023, Tod’s is championing the distinctive notes of modern Italian style with an aptly-titled menswear collection, “Shapes of Italy.”. Creative director Walter Chiapponi drew up a range with a passion for quality at its forefront, utilizing nature-inspired, textured fabrics and dousing each ensemble in colors recalling an Italian countryside in the summer’s heat. Among the stand-outs, Tod’s introduces an anorak and parka with leather inlays, a rubberized-cotton raincoat, a field jacket and biker jacket, trousers boasting rubber studs and an all-new T-Jacket in quilted cotton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Yeti Out and UNTY Link Hong Kong and Cairo In Latest Series

As the home cities of both groups began opening their borders, independent music collective Yeti Out and Egyptian clothing brand UNTY were able to realize a unique collaboration connecting Hong Kong to the Egyptian capital of Cairo. Connected by a shared passion for independent music and grassroots underground scenes, the duo recently connected online and exchanged ideas for the very first time. With Yeti Out co-founder Arthur Bray preparing a trip to Egypt, the conversation developed into a co-curated party at Yellow Tape Records & Culture in Cairo featuring talented local artists and bites.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Emerging Designer Magliano Subverts Tailoring Tropes for SS23

Luca Magliano‘s eponymous label Magliano took to Milan Fashion Week with a slower pace, presenting his Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a sparse warehouse that was as authentic and original as the increasingly-emerging designer’s collection itself. Split into two themes — the darkness and the awakening — Magliano presented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apple Tops List of World's Most Valuable Brands

As we pass the midway mark of 2022, data analytics company Kantar once again delivers its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands ranking for the year. Apple, Google and Amazon are once again the big three this year, though a reshuffling has Apple taking the top spot away from Amazon which now ranks third after Google. The total combined value of the world’s top 100 brands increased by 23% to $8.7 trillion in the past year, and Apple alone is on track to be the world’s first trillion-dollar brand at a current value of $947.1 billion USD.
BUSINESS
Patta x Awake NY x Carhartt WIP Launch Milan-Exclusive Capsule

Under the moniker “3 is a Magic Number,” Patta, Awake NY and Carhartt WIP meet in Milan for an exclusive run of apparel. The three-way collaboration consists of printed heavy cotton Carhartt tees and hoodies in black and white featuring silver metallic co-branded logos complemented with tophat and wand motifs. While the participating brands have joined forces individually as pairs, the upcoming series marks the first time they’ve come together as a team, harmoniously delivering more sights and sounds for the semi-annual Milan Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Blizzard Has Reportedly Made $24 Million USD Through 'Diablo Immortal'

Just two weeks after launch, Diablo Immortal has now reportedly raked in $24 million USD for Blizzard. According to new reports, the free-to-play mobile and PC title has managed to accumulate a whopping 8.5 million downloads since its launch earlier this month and while its monetization model has drawn much controversy among its fanbase, the game nonetheless drew in $24 million USD for the American publisher.
VIDEO GAMES
VERDY and NIGO Design a HUMAN MADE Varsity Jacket for Tenshin Nasukawa

To mark his highly-anticipated kickboxing megafight with Takeru Segawa, VERDY and NIGO designed a special HUMAN MADE varsity jacket for Tenshin Nasukawa. With Nasukawa emerging victorious (unanimous) at “The Match 2022” held by K-1, Rise and RIZIN in Japan’s Tokyo Dome, the jacket builds on the “Team Tenshin” merch released by the fighter ahead of the fight.
APPAREL
adidas Drops Adilette 22 Slides in "St Desert Sand," "Carbon," and "Aluminium"

Following the reveal of new colorways of the Adilette 22 slides, we now have a closer look at the tonal range of the summer-ready style that just arrived on HBX. First up is the lightest colorway, the Adilette 22 “Aluminium” with an off-white shade. Donning a darker cream color with a yellow undertone is the Adilette 22 “St Desert Sand.” Rounding out the offerings is the almost-black Adilette 22 “Carbon.”
APPAREL
Bravest Studios Announces One Day SoHo Pop Up Shop

New York City’s streetwear scene is flourishing with a barrage of brand events and exclusive drops for Juneteenth weekend, and one entity that’s chiming in on all of the action is Bravest Studios. The Big Apple-based imprint has set up a one-day pop-up in the city’s bustling SoHo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Our Legacy Spring 2023 "Luft" Breaks Seasonal Conventions

Our Legacy presented its Spring 2023 collection in the midst of Milan Fashion Week, offering the city’s fashion crowd a close-up experience with the latest and greatest ready-to-wear from the Swedish stalwart. Now, Our Legacy shares the collection with us all, promising a season packed with textures, shapes, and technical know-how that’s sure to elevate any fit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CELINE's Surfboards Take the House's Chic Aesthetic Into New Waters

Launching in June of 2022, CELINE is calling upon endless summer vibes and California surfer style to inform its latest products for CELINE SURF. CELINE SURF brings limited edition exclusives to the brand’s flagship boutiques. The line even includes a logo-emblazoned functioning surfboard that’s been taken for a test ride by DJ, producer and surfer Justin Brick Howze of Ebony Beach Club for a campaign shoot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following its latest Antihero collaboration, Supreme has now reunited with for another Spring 2022 team-up. Taking on the Nike Shox Ride 2, the upcoming range continues the New York imprint’s major collaboration series and relationship with the sportswear name. Made exclusively for Supreme, the boldly updated sneaker will be...
APPAREL

