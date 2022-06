The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:. * On June 15, based on a lengthy investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's office, Jay Bechtold, 40, of Bruning, Neb., was extradited from Nebraska and transported to the Brown County jail on a $75,000 Felony Theft Warrant for 2 counts of value $25,000-$100,000 and 1 count of value $1500-$25000.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO