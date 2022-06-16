ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

VIDEO: Vandal Smashes Up Every Pump At Fredericksburg BP Station

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

Gas prices have taken chunks out of our wallets recently as the cost for a gallon hovers just below $5 across northern Virginia. One man in Fredericksburg exacted some payback earlier this month when he attacked every pump at a station.

Fredericksburg police released a video of the man going ham on every gas pump at the BP station at 2307 Emancipation Highway just after 11 p.m. on June 6. It's unclear why he was so upset, but many commenters on Facebook understood his sentiment.

Posted by Fredericksburg Police Department on Friday, June 10, 2022

"He’s just doing what all of us have had the urge to do at the pumps lately," one woman wrote. "Look, the way the gas prices are right now, I think we should just let this one slide," someone else posted. "Don't tell on him. Give him a medal," commented another.

Others weren't willing to bestow folk hero status on the man. The owners of that gas station will have to pay to fix those pumps.

"How does this accomplish anything except burden the case station owner?" someone asked. "Childish."

Regardless of your take, destroying a fuel pump is a crime. And the Fredericksburg Police Department is asking anyone who knows the man in the video to contact them at 540-373-3122.

Comments / 0

 

