Eva Longoria catches up with her bestie Victoria Beckham over coffee and PJs

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lT4xw_0gD0OtTc00

Eva Longoria and her long time friend Victoria Beckham had one of those best friend moments this week. The two stars got together for a coffee date on Monday and were so excited that they had to share it with the world.

The 48-year-old Spice Girls singer posted the photo of the two of them clinking their coffee cups, both wearing stylish pajamas. David Beckham’s wife wore a black and white striped pajama set from her own brand, which she paired with oversized sunglasses and slippers with a pink happy face on them. Eva also looked glamorous barefoot and elegant in loungewear from her friend’s brand.

Victoria captioned the post “Just two desperate housewives having a catch up! ☕️ I love you @evalongoria.” The British designer made a reference about her friend’s most famous TV series role. In which, Eva responded with three laughter emojis 😂😂😂.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jau3U_0gD0OtTc00 GettyImages
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham have been best friends since 2007!

Victoria and Eva have been friend for quite a while now. They two became friends more than a decade ago (in 2007), when the Beckhams moved to the U.S. because David Beckham signed a contract to play with the Los Angeles club, LA Galaxy. They instantly clicked and have been publicly opened about their friendship and how much they care about each other.

RELATED:

Eva Longoria’s son Santi has karaoke party thanks to Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham unite families for royal-like Christmas

The two women have such a strong bond that Eva is Harpe ’s godmother (Victoria and David’s daughter). Eva and Marc Anthony were named the godparents and both attended the christening which took place in the UK. Victoria shared pictures of the two of them with the family.

Eva and Victoria have the most relatable best friend relationship and we can’t wait to see what else they post!

