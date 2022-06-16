ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of MLB’s Off-White, New Era Collection Are Going Viral

The jerseys with holes are selling for more than $1,000.

Fashion is truly an art form before anything else and sometimes it can leave people bewildered as well as amazed. There’s not a word to describe how baseball fans felt when they saw MLB’s newest apparel, though.

On Thursday, MLB announced a collaboration with Off-White and New Era that went viral because of the interesting features on the jerseys, shirts and hats.

No, the shirts weren’t singed and nobody took a bite out of the hats—that’s how they come. The internet had a field day with the apparel that features huge holes throughout the custom gear. Perhaps the most eye-popping takeaway from the release is the prices.

If you want a jersey with a bunch of large circular holes on it, you’ll need to cough up $1,030. But don’t fret. You can customize the jersey and get your name on the back so that people know who you are when they see your bare chest.

The hoodies that are also customizable don’t appear to have holes on the website , thankfully you won’t have to brave the cold in an incomplete hoodie. But it will still cost you $630. And the shirts go for $355.

It’s a new age for both fashion and baseball. Ripped jeans all of a sudden feel very practical.

