ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Raiders’ Mark Davis Donating $1M to Uvalde School District

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW1Fz_0gD0Obpm00

The donation will go toward protecting schools in the area following last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

The Raiders are donating $1 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in an effort to help fortify local schools following last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the donation on Thursday during a Zoom meeting attended by UCISD Superintendent Hal Harrell and former Raiders standout and Uvalde native Vann McElroy, among others. According to the Uvalde Leader-News , the funds will go towards implementing impenetrable doors and cameras throughout schools within the district, as well as an unscalable fence outside the buildings.

“We are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer,” Davis said before noting he hoped the donation “can be a model to aid others who are in need of help.”

The city of Uvalde, Texas is continuing to heal in the wake of the tragic events of May 24, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The shooting marked the latest example of senseless gun violence in the United States, and the 27th school shooting in 2022 alone.

“We thank Mr. Davis and the Raiders organization for this very generous gift. Vann is a life-long friend and a huge part of Uvalde,” Harrell said. “We will put this money to good use. This contribution should go a long way in making our schools safer.”

Las Vegas is the latest NFL team to make a donation toward those impacted by the Uvalde shooting in the weeks since the tragedy took place; both the Cowboys and Texans were involved in charitable donations towards the families of the victims earlier this month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Football
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
VolunteerCountry

Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.  While Tate mentions LSU and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy