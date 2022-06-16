Survive and advance: Jefferson edges Mosinee to reach Division 2 baseball state title game

APPLETON -- Weather robbed the Eagles of playing at Fox Cities Stadium in the state semifinals.

Mosinee seemed destined to get its chance to play in the big minor league park and for a state title when it snatched a 5-0 lead early. Jefferson had other intentions.

Senior shortstop Luis Serrano hit the game-tying two-run home run in the fifth as the fourth-seeded Jefferson baseball team rallied past top-seeded Mosinee 6-5 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Nienhaus Field in Appleton on Thursday morning.

The Indians' Trevor Garski hit a grand slam in the first and the team added a single run via error in the second. Mosinee got no more versus Jefferson sophomore starter Tyler Fredrick, who worked 6 1/3 innings while allowing four earned on eight hits with four strikeouts, no walks to pick up the decision.

Fredrick reached via error in the third and scored on a base knock by Serrano. Sophomore Drew Peterson opened the Jefferson fourth with a single, scoring on an RBI double by senior Aiden Behm. The Eagles cut the margin to 5-3 later in the inning when Behm scored on an error in the infield.

Serrano hit the aforementioned two-run blast in the fifth to make it 5-all.

JHS senior outfielder Evan Neitzel opened the team's sixth inning with a single to right-center, advanced to second on a sac bunt by Fredrick and took third on a base knock by senior Aiden Devine. Neitzel scored what proved to be the winning run on a fielder's choice by sophomore Aidan Kammer.

Fredrick worked a 1-2-3 sixth. Keagan Jirschele, who struck out nine and allowed four earned on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in the loss, opened the seventh with a base knock to left. He moved up to second on a sac bunt. Tyler Butina then came on for Fredrick and fanned Davin Stoffel swinging and got cleanup man Tanner Unertl to fly out to Neitzel in center to end it.

Jefferson takes on the winner of Pewaukee and Denmark tonight at 6 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium for the state title.

Check back later this afternoon for a full game story from the Eagles' win.

JEFFERSON 6, MOSINEE 5

Jefferson 001 221 0 -- 6 9 1

Mosinee 410 000 0 -- 5 8 3

Leading hitters -- J: Butina 2x4, Serrano 2x2, Behm (2B), Serrano (HR); M: Garski 2x3 (2B, HR), Jirschele 2x4, Lemanski 2x3, Grod (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Fredrick W; 6.1-8-5-4-0-4, Butina 0.2-0-0-0-0-1; M: Jirschele L; 5.2-8-6-4-0-9, Shupe 1.1-1-0-0-0-2.