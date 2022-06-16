PA Kids Orphaned By Mom's Strangulation, Dad's Cardiac Arrest

A Pennsylvania mom was found dead inside a Bucks County home on Wednesday, June 8, just over a year after the father of her children died of cardiac arrest, authorities and loved ones said.

Samantha Rementer, 31, died after being assaulted by a "friend" whose name has not been released, Northampton Township police said in a Monday, June 13 news release.

A person they've identified as a suspect remained hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rementer died as a result of ligature strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck told LehighValleyLive.

Children were in the home at the time of the murder and are being cared for by relatives with help from Bucks County Children & Youth, police said.

Those kids, ages two and five, have been identified by their grandfather as Rementer's daughters, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The girls also lost their 33-year-old dad to cardiac arrest last year, according to a GoFundMe. The page had raised over $17,000 for Joseph Baber's expenses as of Thursday, June 16.

Baber was born in Princeton, NJ, while Rementer was from Elkins Park, PA, according to their obituaries.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family of Samantha Rementer as they deal with this senseless tragedy,” police said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to our community.

Rementer's memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home on Newtown-Richboro Road in Richboro.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigators at crimetips@nhtwp.org or 215-322-6111.