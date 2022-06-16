ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Kids Orphaned By Mom's Strangulation, Dad's Cardiac Arrest

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago

A Pennsylvania mom was found dead inside a Bucks County home on Wednesday, June 8, just over a year after the father of her children died of cardiac arrest, authorities and loved ones said.

Samantha Rementer, 31, died after being assaulted by a "friend" whose name has not been released, Northampton Township police said in a Monday, June 13 news release.

A person they've identified as a suspect remained hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rementer died as a result of ligature strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck told LehighValleyLive.

Children were in the home at the time of the murder and are being cared for by relatives with help from Bucks County Children & Youth, police said.

Those kids, ages two and five, have been identified by their grandfather as Rementer's daughters, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The girls also lost their 33-year-old dad to cardiac arrest last year, according to a GoFundMe. The page had raised over $17,000 for Joseph Baber's expenses as of Thursday, June 16.

Baber was born in Princeton, NJ, while Rementer was from Elkins Park, PA, according to their obituaries.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family of Samantha Rementer as they deal with this senseless tragedy,” police said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to our community.

Rementer's memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home on Newtown-Richboro Road in Richboro.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigators at crimetips@nhtwp.org or 215-322-6111.

Comments / 4

Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Former Schwenksville, Pottstown Women ‘Most Wanted’

NORRISTOWN PA – Two women – one of whom once lived in Schwenksville; the other, in Pottstown – rank first and third, respectively, on the current list of “most wanted criminal fugitives” being sought by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The list was made available Monday (June 20, 2022) online.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

KOP Woman Cited in Fight; Pottstown Woman, as Pickpocket

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 28-year-old King of Prussia woman was cited twice by Pennsylvania State Police after she began fighting with another woman at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, according to a report issued Thursday (June 16, 2022) from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Camden Dad Killed In Shooting

A 37-year-old dad was killed in a Camden shooting over the weekend, authorities said. Charles Copling, III was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on the 1200 block of Decatur Street Friday, June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Officers transported him to Cooper University Hospital, where...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Local News

False active shooter social media post causes community stir in Chester County

PARKESBURG—A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg. The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

4-year-old hurt in DUI crash in Lehigh County, cops say

A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA's Michael Horvath Found Guilty In Murder Of Holly Grim

Pennsylvania's Michael Horvath on Friday, June 17 was found guilty in the 2013 murder of his co-worker, Holly Grim. Michael Horvath, 55, was convicted on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, but was acquitted of obstructing law enforcement. The announcement was made two weeks after the Monroe County trial had ended.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Local Nonprofit Hosting Jeep Caravan For Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen, Who Died Following Allergic Reaction To Bee Sting

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — This Father’s Day, a local nonprofit is hosting a Jeep caravan to honor fallen Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen, who died in April following a traumatic brain injury caused by an allergic reaction to a bee sting. “I think the hardest part was giving birth and not having Ryan there,” widow Whitney Allen said. Allen was pregnant with her second child when her husband Ryan suffered a rare traumatic brain injury triggered by a bee sting last October. He passed away April 7 after more than six months in a coma, never getting to say goodbye to his...
HATBORO, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Beaten by Group of Students at Trenton School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. The parents of a teenager say he’s lucky to be alive after being hospitalized following an attack by a group of fellow students at a New Jersey school. The beating at the 9th Grade Academy in Trenton happened June 14th of...
TRENTON, NJ
