ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis clashes with Biden White House over decision that Florida won't order vaccines for children under 5

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4QIm_0gD0OJ8o00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fX2mu_0gD0OJ8o00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, confirmed the state wouldn't be ordering COVID-19 shots for children under 5.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Florida would not be ordering COVID vaccines for children under 5.
  • But doctors, hospitals, and community centers can still order them.
  • Biden's White House said Florida parents will find it harder to find vaccines compared to other states.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Thursday that the state would not be ordering COVID-19 vaccines for young children after a Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously endorsed the Pfizer and Moderna shots for babies and kids under 5.

"There is not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants, toddlers, and newborns," the Republican governor said in response to a question asked at a press conference in Miami on Everglades conservation . "That's not something that we think is appropriate and so that's not where we are going to be utilizing our resources."

The Sunshine State's decision means parents in Florida will find it harder to access vaccines for their children compared with people in other states, said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

But neither Florida health officials nor the White House would specify whether the delay would be a matter of days, weeks, or even months. Some pharmacies and community health centers in Florida will still receive the vaccines directly, without going through the state, though pharmacies will only be giving shots to children as young as 3.

"By being the only state not-pre-ordering, pediatricians for example in Florida will not have immediate-ready access to vaccines," Jean-Pierre said during Thursday's White House briefing. "Some pharmacies and community health centers in the state get access through federal distribution channels, but those options are limited for parents."

Every other state but Florida has pre-ordered the vaccine for children under 5, the Miami Herald first reported . The FDA hasn't yet authorized the shots for emergency use for children under 5, but the go-ahead is expected this weekend after a review from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel.

Vaccines are expected to go out as soon as Monday to states that pre-registered.

Florida has gone against federal guidance several times before

Florida's Department of Health has since March recommended against administering the COVID vaccine to healthy children ages 5-17, clashing with federal guidance. The state instead has said that children who have underlying conditions "are the best candidates" for the vaccine.

But the independent panel of experts advising the FDA expressed confidence on Wednesday that Moderna's two-dose shot and Pfizer's three-dose shot is safe , effective, and beneficial for children as young as 6 months.

Advanced age is one of the biggest risk factors for serious complications or death from COVID-19, though CDC data show that 482 children under the age of 4 have died from COVID in the US. The total appears to factor in both contributing and underlying causes of death.

In response to questions from Insider, the Florida Department of Health said it "has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process." It also said that Florida's decision not to participate should come at "no surprise" given that the department doesn't recommend shots for children.

"Doctors can order vaccines if they are in need, and there are currently no orders in the department's ordering system for the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group," the department said in an email that had no name attached.

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a DeSantis appointee, leads the health department and has been skeptical of vaccines. He told reporters Tuesday that he wouldn't be recommending vaccines for children under 5.

In his press conference Thursday, DeSantis said that people would have options for accessing the vaccine and stressed that the state's guidance against vaccination shouldn't be viewed as a ban.

"The state's recommendation holds: It's a recommendation against doing it," DeSantis said Thursday. "That's different than saying you can't. You are free to choose."

Even before Ladapo took office, DeSantis has long bucked federal guidance on the pandemic. He prohibited schools and workplaces from forcing workers to vaccinate as a condition of employment, and from forcing children to wear masks. Florida state officials also recently threatened the Special Olympics to drop their COVID-19 vaccine mandate or otherwise face a $27.5 million fine.

The actions were met with backlash from the Biden administration, though the CDC has since eased its school mask guidance. The Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's edict to vaccinate or otherwise test workers weekly at large companies, but allowed healthcare employers to mandate vaccinations.

In a statement, the Florida Democratic Party blasted the DeSantis administration for its latest decision not to order vaccines for young children.

"It's one thing for Ron DeSantis and Joseph Ladapo to choose not to vaccinate their own children, but for them to deprive parents in Florida of that option isn't only irresponsible, it's cruel," said spokesperson Kobie Christian. "Ron DeSantis should stop using children's safety as a political prop and make the vaccine available as soon as possible."

Children under 5 are the last group of people to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as pharmaceutical companies conduct trials and seek approval from government regulators. Vaccines for children aged 5 and up have been available since early November.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 468

Bofak Stevenson
3d ago

I really don't understand how refusing to mandate a vaccine makes him a dictator. I'm not seeing where he is saying anyone cannot get the vaccine even if they wanted it. I always thought dictators were the ones making mandates, like the one Biden has been attempting for all adults.

Reply(81)
185
derrick
4d ago

since when have children been at high risk with covid ? why would you put that in your child ? are you certain there will be no side affects later ? this nation has truly been dumbed down to Beavis and butthead level , depopulation agenda in full affect

Reply(47)
123
Joe Murphy
3d ago

so call your pediatrician make an appointment and they will get the vaccine in for them. problem solved. He is not making it illegal to get them the vaccine just not mandatory. If Biden wants to make it difficult for Florida to get doses of the vaccine that's on him not DeSantis.

Reply(23)
71
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Florida Democratic Party#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#Biden White House#Republican#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

531K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy