ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Man Choked, Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend In Saugerties, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Si7P0_0gD0OB5000
Weston Smith Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun.

Ulster County resident Weston Smith, age 33, of Saugerties, was arrested on multiple criminal charges Monday, June13, according to Saugerties Police.

Officers were called to a home on Ulster Avenue just before noon with reports of a domestic dispute.

The victim reportedly told police that the two got into an argument and Smith choked her multiple times.

He also struck her in the face and then loaded a shotgun and threatened to shoot her, she told police.

The victim’s injuries required treatment by paramedics, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with strangulation, menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted assault.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court Justice and was released on his own recognizance.

He’s due back in court Monday, July 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Joe Latini
4d ago

Charming peaceful saugerties that was falsely worried about a legal gun show on Father’s Day. This episode makes the news, yet a alleged knife fight down at the Exchange did not. Hmmm, with now all the illegals in town I guess it’s better to keep the peace, for the most part?, and tranquility image.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in Saturday morning murder

POUGHKEEPSIE – An arrest has been made in the Saturday morning shooting on Main Street that killed a man and injured two others. The June 18 shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Carlton Belton, age 31, was arrested on Sunday, June 19, and charged with the murder of 27-year-old...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh teen arrested on armed assault charge

NEWBURGH – A 17-year-old Newburgh city resident has been arrested following an investigation into a recent shooting. The teen, whose name will not be made public because of his age, was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Newburgh City Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Investigators Probe Wanaque Shed Fire

Authorities were investigating the cause of a large shed fire in Wanaque. The blaze broke out late Sunday night off Grove Street. Firefighters made a quick stop to keep it from spreading, then alerted investigators. Borough police also responded. No injuries were reported. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
WANAQUE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Goshen Crash

A woman was killed and a 21-year-old injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Goshen. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by Alexandre...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman wanted for attempted murder captured after brief pursuit

POUGHKEEPSIE – A suspect wanted for stabbing and slashing a man on Mansion Street on May 11, 2022, was taken into custody after spotting her on Main Street Saturday night. The woman was captured after a struggle with officers and is now in the Dutchess County Jail. Twenty-nine-year-old Kwatasia...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Appellate court modifies sentence in vehicular manslaughter case

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Appellate Division of State Supreme has modified the sentence of a Stamford, Connecticut man who pled guilty in Dutchess County Court to vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a Culinary Institute of America student on December 7, 2018. Emily Wooton, 20, of Vermont, died...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Violent Crime#Saugerties Police
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
News 12

Beloved hairdresser dies in head-on Goshen collision

Police are releasing new information about a crash in Goshen that claimed the life of a beloved hairdresser. Samantha Turnbull, 34, was killed in a head-on collision on Route 17 Friday. State police say Turnbull's vehicle was struck head-on when she was hit by a car driven by 21-year-old Alexandre...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead, two wounded in latest Poughkeepsie gunfire

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 27-year-old Poughkeepsie man was shot to death and two others were wounded as gunfire rang out in the City of Poughkeepsie early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. near 386 Main Street. The man who died was shot several times including once in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police arrest a man from Rockland County for Murder

State Police arrest a man from Rockland County for Murder. New York State Police announce the arrest of Joseph Janulewicz, age 63 of West Nyack for Murder 2nd degree. On June 14, 2022, State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were contacted by the Greenwood Lake Police Department for their assistance for a missing person, Brian Romney, age 56 of Greenwood Lake, NY. State Police assumed lead in the investigation.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1 Killed, 2 Wounded After Shooting at Poughkeepsie, NY Grocery

A shooting at a Hudson Valley grocery killed one Dutchess County man and left two others wounded. On Saturday, June 18, City of Poughkeepsie 911 called the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department reporting a shooting at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Casa Blanca Grocery is located at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
296K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy