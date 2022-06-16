ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

QAnon father accused of murdering children mulls his ‘delusions’ in letter written from behind bars

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
A California father obsessed with QAnon conspiracy theories and currently behind bars for allegedly killing his two children with a spearfishing gun has been mulling over his ideologies in the months he’s been in prison.

Matthew Taylor Coleman is facing murder charges in the deaths of his 2-year-old son Kaleo and 10-month-old daughter Roxy. He was taken into custody on Aug. 9, 2021 as he reentered the United States from Mexico, where authorities discovered the bodies of his two young children the day before.

In a subsequent interview with FBI agents, Coleman, a married surf shop owner, said he believed his wife possessed “serpent DNA” that she passed along to both of their children. He compared himself to Neo form “The Matrix,” explaining that he “saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth.”

In a two-page letter to a friend, obtained by People , Coleman confessed to having doubts about the beliefs that drove him to violence. The note was hand-written on lined paper and is dated from May.

“I was deceived,” he wrote. “I was deceiving myself. I know now that the [reptile] DNA thing was a delusion in my own mind. I made myself believe something that wasn’t there.”

According to a previous arrest affidavit, the 40-year-old surfer became obsessed with several outlandish internet theories in the year before the slayings, including one about lizard people and others about QAnon, which purport former president Donald Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles among the elites and within in the deepest trenches of government.

Now a prisoner, Coleman is without internet access and working to unpack what he believes to be true and what is not without all the noise of social media.

“I’m sorting through it all now,” he wrote. “There’s a lot to unpack, but I have to figure out what I really believe, but I don’t have access to information anymore, so I’m having to use my mind to figure things out.”

Coleman has pleaded not guilty in the case. A court hearing scheduled for May has been delayed until late July.

