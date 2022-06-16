ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Cooper is poised to sign new Nottingham Forest contract as reward for leading club to Premier League last term, with club ready to back manager in transfer market

By Tom Collomosse
 4 days ago

Steve Cooper is poised to sign a new long-term contract with Nottingham Forest after leading the club to promotion last term.

Forest are preparing for their first season in the Premier League this century, a remarkable achievement for Cooper after he took charge with the club bottom of the Championship.

With Cooper tied down, Forest are ready to spend significantly this summer to give them the best possible chance of establishing themselves in the top flight.

Steve Cooper is close to signing a new, improved deal with Nottingham Forest

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson remains a prominent target, with the clubs hopeful of agreeing a deal in the coming days that would see the England international spend the season at the City Ground.

They are also monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White, who has returned to Wolves after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White worked with Cooper when he was in charge of England’s junior sides, and is set to consider his future if he does not see a clear route to the first team at Molineux.

Boss Cooper led Forest from the bottom of the Championship and into the Premier League
An own goal secured the club's return to the top-flight, and Cooper is set to be backed heavily

Forest also want to agree a new deal with forward Brennan Johnson, one of the breakout stars of their promotion campaign.

The 20-year-old struck 19 times last term and has taken that form on to the international stage, scoring in each of Wales’ last two Nations League games.

After his goal in the 3-2 defeat by Holland, Johnson said: ‘After a long season, I thought I had done well for Forest, and I had the confidence to do it again with Wales. I am happy with how it panned out.’

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has already held talks this summer over the team's transfer plans

