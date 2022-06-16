ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

New Deputy At Livingston Co. sheriff’s Department

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has a new Deputy. Sheriff Steve Cox says the County Commission...

kchi.com

kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Saturday at about 11:25 pm. 18-year-old Kiley S Singer was arrested on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on an alleged no seat belt charge. She posted bond and was released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Woman Reported Missing in Cameron Found Safe

CAMERON, MO – A missing woman whose last known address was in Cameron has been located and is said to be safe. The mother of 36-year old Jessica Marie Hughes-Salcedo reported her missing on May 27th, 2021 to the Cameron Police Department. Initial information released from the police department said Jessica’s mother had not spoken with her since May 18th, 2021 and that she had left personal items, stating she would be back for them but never returned.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Wellington, MO
kchi.com

Driver Crashes Into Hedrick Clinic

The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into Hedrick Medical Center Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:24 am on the Medical Clinic side, when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the building. The vehicle did not go through the wall. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and moderate damage to the building.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Child Injured In ATV Crash In Chula

A 12-year-old boy from Chula was injured when he was ejected from an ATV in an accident Saturday morning. State Troopers report the crash happened on Route K at Route V, when the ATV was westbound on Route K and a pick-up driven by 41-year-old Cliff Wilson of Chillicothe failed to yield while making a left turn and collided with the ATV, causing the boy to be ejected and come to rest in the roadway. The boy was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.
CHULA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

La Plata police receive threat to local Amtrak station

LA PLATA, Mo. — On Saturday, around 7:50 p.m., the La Plata Police Department received a phone call from a subject threatening to do harm to residents at and around the Amtrak station on Owensby Street. Local police told KTVO that the suspect called the police station and said...
LA PLATA, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests In The Area Counties

State Troopers made three arrests in the area counties Thursday. At about 2:35 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan of Humphreys on two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts of alleged unlawful use of a weapon, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Injured In Accident Near Joplin

A Chillicothe woman had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident, Saturday on Missouri 66, west of Joplin. State Troopers report 30-year-old Roseanna L Ralston of Chillicothe was a passenger in the car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, KS. The report states Scantlin was westbound at about 5:00 pm Saturday and rand off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned. Ralston was not wearing a safety belt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Surrendered On Linn Co Warrant

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested an individual that came to the police department. 3:19 pm, 25-year-old subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active Linn County warrant for Failure to Appear. Subject could not post $5,000.00 Cash Only bond and was transferred to the custody of Linn County Sheriff’s Dept.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Crews respond to concrete truck rollover in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, a rollover crash was reported on the north side of Kirksville. The crash happened at the bottom of the northbound on-ramp of Highway 63. When KTVO arrived at the scene, a damaged Kirksville Ready Mix concrete truck was on its side, and a tow truck crew was working to get the truck back on all wheels.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Humphreys Man And Browning Woman Arrested on Felony Charges

A Humphreys man and Browning woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in Sullivan County on felony level charges. Troop B of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Humphreys resident Charlie A. McGowan and 32-year-old Browning resident Laticia D. Smith at 2:35 P.M. Thursday in Sullivan County. Both individuals are...
HUMPHREYS, MO
kttn.com

19 year old Chillicothe teenager arrested on assault allegation

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two people for alleged assault. The June 1st warrant accused a 19-year-old Chillicothe teenager of assault in the third degree on a special victim. Bond is $5,000 with the suspect held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The arrest was the result of a police...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Resident Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Accident

BOLCKOW, MO – A Cameron man sustained serious injuries in an accident on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place as 43-year old Correy Miller was northbound on US 71, 3 miles northwest of Bolckow in Nodaway County. Miller’s vehicle went off the...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has transported nine individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections following court appearances. They include:. Sasha Campos, 42, Hale Probation Violation – Failure to Appear 4 years DOC. Jessica Gamble, 28, Chillicothe Endangering Welfare of Child 10 years DOC. Karen Wilson, 26, Cowgill...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

