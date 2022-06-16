Victims in fatal motorcycle crash along Highway 83 and Powers Blvd. identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the names of the two people who died in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

On the night of Thursday, June 9 , officers were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 on reports of a crash.

According to police, a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway 83 while a blue SUV driving southbound on Highway 83 was preparing to make a left turn onto N. Powers Blvd. Police learned the motorcycle collided with the car at the intersection.

CSPD says the driver of the motorcycle was already dead when officers arrived. First responders provided emergency medical aid to the passenger. However, she also died at the scene.

Friday, June 10, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted autopsies and identified the victims. The driver of the motorcycle was 26-year-old Troy Rodrigues and the passenger was 23-year-old Morganne Markowski.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, they haven't disclosed who was at fault.

CSPD says these traffic fatalities are the 18th and 19th traffic fatalities of 2022. This time in 2021, there were 19 fatalities in Colorado Springs.

