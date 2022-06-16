ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Victims in fatal motorcycle crash along Highway 83 and Powers Blvd. identified

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8iT0_0gD0Njvn00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the names of the two people who died in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

On the night of Thursday, June 9 , officers were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 on reports of a crash.

According to police, a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway 83 while a blue SUV driving southbound on Highway 83 was preparing to make a left turn onto N. Powers Blvd. Police learned the motorcycle collided with the car at the intersection.

CSPD says the driver of the motorcycle was already dead when officers arrived. First responders provided emergency medical aid to the passenger. However, she also died at the scene.

Friday, June 10, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted autopsies and identified the victims. The driver of the motorcycle was 26-year-old Troy Rodrigues and the passenger was 23-year-old Morganne Markowski.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, they haven't disclosed who was at fault.

CSPD says these traffic fatalities are the 18th and 19th traffic fatalities of 2022. This time in 2021, there were 19 fatalities in Colorado Springs.

The post Victims in fatal motorcycle crash along Highway 83 and Powers Blvd. identified appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Authorities Seek Vehicle That Struck Two Bicyclists Near I-70 Exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bicyclists were hit by a vehicle Sunday near the Evergreen exits from Interstate 70. Investigators are looking for the driver because the hit-and-run incident appears to be a deliberate act. “I was not an accident,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton told CBS4, “The way it was described to me, it was an intentional act.” One of the cyclists is in critical condition because of injuries suffered in the collision. The other cyclist was not seriously injured. We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision with truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported the city’s 11th motorcycle fatality of 2022 Saturday evening. At 10:47 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. at a high speed with no exterior lighting, based on witness statements. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola. As the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead this morning after crashing into a truck on the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Espanola Street. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News this happened around 10:40pm last night. Witnesses on scene tell police the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Nevada Avenue with no exterior lighting. The truck stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead following shooting near apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead following a shooting near an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Sunday, police received a report about a shooting at the 1800 Block of Monterey Rd., just before 10:50 p.m. At the scene, police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The post Man found dead following shooting near apartment complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
ksal.com

Man Killed When SUV and Trailer Crash

A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Central Kansas when an SUV he was driving pulling a trailer crashed. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Terry Ross from Colorado Springs was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a U-Haul trailer on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. He overcorrected when the SUV and trailer entered the median. The units separated and rolled.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Saturday night in Colorado Springs after crashing his motorcycle into a truck on Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a motorcycle was speeding southbound on Nevada without headlights. A truck was stopped at the intersection The post Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park Police: Man facing multiple felony charges found hiding in garage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after reportedly being involved in a shooting and then barricading himself inside someone's garage in Woodland Park. According to the Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD), officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle with shots fired in the area of Highway 24 near Crystola The post Woodland Park Police: Man facing multiple felony charges found hiding in garage appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Coroner S Office
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested Saturday night in Woodland Park after he shot at cars, fled the scene, and barricaded himself inside a garage, according to Woodland Park Police. It happened around 6:40 p.m. when police received reports of a suspicious vehicle and shots fired in the area of Highway 24 The post Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

16-year-old Hailey Sullivan missing since May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan. Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security and Widefield on Main Street on Tuesday, May 24. Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a white sweat pants with a The post 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan missing since May appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently looking into a crash that happened at the intersection of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This happened just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers say a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound 31st Street in front of a motorcycle that was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir

DENVER (KCNC) – An oil slick on Gross Reservoir tells the story of what’s in the water beneath it. Water rescue boats were positioned to recover the body of a truck driver, whose vehicle was trapped in about 35 feet of water. On the other side of the...
DENVER, TN
KXRM

Stolen vehicle and drug arrest of two felons

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested two felons after responding to a call regarding suspicious activity early morning on Jun 16. WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and persons near the Trail Ridge Apartment complex. When officer arrived, they found two suspects seated in a vehicle that was […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to garage fire at apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, crews responded to a reported working fire happening at an apartment complex near Airport Rd. and Crestline Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there was a reported garage fire at 4934 Copper Springs View around 3 p.m. At 4:16 p.m., CSFD reported the garage fire was under The post Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to garage fire at apartment complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CSPD: Person in roadway causes rollover crash Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are in the area near Highway 24 and South 21st Street for a rollover crash. According to CSPD, a person in the road which caused a vehicle to swerve into a ditch. Officers say they have detained one person. It is unknown...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two people facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing a business early this morning. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News their officers were dispatched to a large business on the 2800 block of North Chestnut Street around 6:37am. As officers arrived, they investigated an in-process burglary. The officers established a containment perimeter around the building and observed the two suspects inside the building through surveillance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy