Odessa Police Department seeking help finding missing person

By Micah Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department is requesting public assistance in reference to welfare check....

Odessa Police Department is investigating a homicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where...
MPD identifies victim in deadly Sunday crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they […]
One dead after hit and run incident in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal hit and run crash on June 18. 31-year-old David Keohavong was killed in the incident on Loop 338. The initial investigation revealed that Keohavong was intoxicated in the middle of Loop 338 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound and struck Keohavong. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.
Odessa Police arrest woman, 37, for Murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green Avenue at approximately 6:20 P.M., according to a press release. The male victim was inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken […]
Odessa Police identify drivers in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person. Police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy...
Keeping you Informed - Homicide

At approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to injuries sustained. The next of kin...
Fatal accident on Front Street between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey Street

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Front Street reopened around 11:00 p.m. on June 19 after it was previously closed due to a fatal accident. ------------------------------------------------------------- Midland Police Department are working an accident near the 2900 block of Front St. The roadway is closed between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey St. City...
Student arrested for possession of a weapon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday morning, ECISD and the Odessa Police Department got a tip that a student in summer school at Bonham Middle School could be in possession of a gun. ECISD police and school leaders responded immediately and found the student, a 13-year-old boy, in possession of a gun. Police believe he brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone. He is now charged with places weapons prohibited and will also face disciplinary action from the school district. ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information. The district also wants to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody.
One dead after fatal crash on Front St in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. 42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
Lamesa man dies in fatal crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of Saturday morning. The 52-year-old was traveling north on SH 349 north of Midland in Martin County around 1:45 a.m. The other vehicle, an 18-wheeler truck, was stopped at a stop...
Lamesa man dies in weekend crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Lamesa man is dead following an crash in Martin County. Liboryo Iglesias, 52, of Lamesa was found dead at the scene. According to the Department of Public Safety, Iglesias was traveling on SH 349 when he hit the trailer of a tractor truck that was stopped at an intersection between […]
Community helps save stray dog in Texas shot 18 times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are coming together to save a stray dog after he was shot and left for dead. People with the Permian Basin Animal Advocates were heartbroken when they found sweet little Hughie. He was a stray dog in Odessa, and when they took him to the vet for an x-ray, doctors […]
OPD investigating Kent Kwik theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify three theft suspects. According to a Facebook post, on May 4, the trio pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from a Kent Kwik at 4117 Andrews Highway.  If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Detective Hughes at […]
UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 4:14 PM: The caller has been identified as Lawerence Holley,72. UPDATE 11:49 AM: Per Midland County, around 9:58 AM, a call was received reporting a kidnapping and shots fired. Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies responded to the scene...
