Athens Council discusses budget as final vote nears

With the second and final vote on the budget looming, members of the Athens City Council talked over a pair of topics that may be included.

The 2022-2023 City of Athens budget was passed on the first reading in May and the final vote is set for this Tuesday’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. During Monday night’s regular study session, the council members talked about potential raises for the E.G. Fisher Public Library staff as well as the 5% across the board pay raise proposed for city employees.

On the library topic, much like during last month’s meeting, the discussion centered on whether or not to raise the Maintenance of Effort (MOE) the city pays to the library. There was originally a 3% pay increase budgeted, but it was removed on the first reading.

The MOE is an annual payment that local governments are required to pay to local libraries. The amount can increase, but can not decrease.

“I plan to make an amendment to put it back in at our next meeting,” Council Member Jordan Curtis said of the pay raise. “I would like to see it up to even 4%.”

Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller continued his opposition to the idea.

“As much as I want to give the library employees money, they are not directly city employees,” he said. “I don’ think we should raise the MOE to give them a raise when they’re not our employees.”

Council Member Frances Witt McMahan then asked if rumors she had heard that the library might eventually come under the city’s purview were true.

“There is some conversation about that,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner said.

“If that is something you’re thinking seriously about doing, then I think we should definitely treat them as employees,” she said. “If we’re going to leave it as is, then I think we should continue to talk.”

However, Lockmiller remained in opposition until something official might be done on the city adopting the library.

“They’re not city employees yet,” he said. “If we do take control then they become city employees and I’d be for them getting a pay raise like any other city employee.”

Curtis then stressed the variety of services the library provides, even including issuing hunting licenses.

“They provide a lot of services to the community,” he said, noting that the city is already giving money to the library for capital improvement projects. “They also need to invest in their capital in the form of pay for employees. As a community that cares about education, we need to support the library staff.”

Lockmiller didn’t disagree with that sentiment, but echoed his concerns over raising the MOE.

“Capital projects is a one time thing and doesn’t increase MOE,” he said.

The current MOE the city pays to the library is roughly $155,000 and a 3% increase in the employees’ pay would bump that up about $4,650 per year.

“I have not heard a lot of pushback on this, so I assume the community is for it,” Witt McMahan said of giving the raise. “Usually if they’re not you hear from them.”

“I’ve heard from some who do not (support it),” Lockmiller responded.

Mayor Bo Perkinson then spoke in support of giving raises to library employees.

“It is a critical piece that reflects on the entire community,” he said. “We have a responsibility to try to maintain that from a capital standpoint as well as a service standpoint.”

“Internet is the utility of today and there are so many people who could not otherwise have access to the internet,” Curtis added.

Lockmiller, however, noted that providing services is not unique to the library.

“I agree with all of that ... but they’re not city employees,” he said. “There’s other agencies out there that deserve pay raises and help out the community, but they’re not city employees.”

At that point, Council Member Dick Pelley voiced his support for a library employee raise, but turned the conversation to a raise that he doesn’t entirely support.

In the first reading of the budget, a 5% across the board raise for all city employees was approved. Pelley attempted during last month’s meeting to remove salaried employees from the raise, but his motion failed due to lack of a second.

“I want the 5% raise for hourly employees only,” Pelley said. “Theoretically we want to treat all our employees the same, but 5% across the board doesn’t treat the employees the same. Some employees are making $80,000, $90,000, $100,000 — 5% of that is a lot more than 5% of $17,000, $20,000, $25,000.”

Finance Director Mike Keith noted that the current 5% across the board raise would total about $325,000, while only giving it to hourly employees would total about $260,000. He also noted that Pelley’s suggestion would catch some unintended employees.

“When you say hourly and salaried, there are a few manager positions that are considered salaried positions, but are not department heads,” Keith said. “So you would be excluding those positions as well.”

He added that would affect about 14 people.

Lockmiller noted that this issue is somewhat related to the question over a raise for library employees. Pelley voiced his support for giving library employees — who are not city employees — raises, while now arguing against giving some city employees raises.

“I’m for giving city employees raises, I’m not for giving non-city employees raises,” Lockmiller said. “What you’re proposing, I think, is contradictory.”

Witt McMahan also noted that the department heads may be paid more, but that comes with responsibilities.

“Those department heads are giving guidance and they’re giving instructions to the people who do what they do. When you’re responsible for other people and how they do their job and whether their job gets done, that’s a lot of stress, it’s a lot of pressure on that person. I can’t see not giving them the same raise as you give other employees. I don’t think we should consider doing that.”

She then added her concerns that it might be seen as not respecting the work being done by the salaried employees.

“That’s devaluing what they do and I’m not going to be the one to do that,” she said. “We’re trying to do something positive for everyone who works for the city, not choosing between one or the other.”

That led Pelley to suggest a slightly different proposal.

“Fine, give the hourly employees a 5% raise and the salaried employees a 1% raise,” he said.

“Not 1%, what’s the point,” Witt McMahan responded.

“One percent is better than nothing,” Pelley said back.

“That’s not how I look at giving raises,” Witt McMahan concluded.