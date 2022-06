Just days before the 2022 Juneteenth federal holiday, the team behind the National Juneteenth Museum being built in Fort Worth revealed big new plans and renderings. According to a release, the museum will be housed in a "purposefully designed space" that will not only preserve the history of Juneteenth, but will help revitalize the city's Historic Southside neighborhood. The museum will be built on the Rosedale Street spot that currently houses a Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum curated by "Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee, which has served the community for nearly two decades.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO