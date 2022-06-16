ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/16) 03:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the Pittsburgh area.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. and covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland counties in the Pittsburgh area.

The watch also covers parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

ALERT: Strong storms are expected from 2 to 8 p.m.

AWARE: It's a hot and humid day with strong to severe storms starting this afternoon and moving southeast through dinner time.

We are under an 'enhanced' risk for severe weather which is a 3 out of 5 of the scale. Numerous storms are possible today, so it looks like an active day.

Stay weather aware if you'll be outside today and download the KDKA Weather app . This is the highest risk we've been in for a while with damaging winds being the biggest threat, golf ball-sized hail is possible, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. There will be heavy downpours so flash flooding could occur near streams and creeks, but the chance is low.

Severe Weather Outlook, June 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today are back around 90 today and feeling near 100 with dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s once again. It's not heat advisory criteria, which the minimum heat index value must be at 100.

Once the storms wrap up around 8 to 9 p.m. we are dry through the next few days. Relief from the heat and humidity begins Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coolest days and even below normal with highs in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine for Juneteenth celebrations and Father's Day.

Next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 90-degree weather and humidity return. The next storm chance holds off until late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast - June 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

