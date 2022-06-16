Pledge of Allegiance for June 16, 2022 – Alex at Eastover Central Elementary School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend will be jammed packed with Juneteenth events in Fayetteville. The City of Fayetteville will kick off the weekend with a Juneteenth Jubilee at Festival Park on Saturday from noon until 9:30pm. Grammy nominee and Fayetteville native, Morray will be the headliner for the event.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Education approved an increase in meal prices for the 2022-23 school year during its June meeting, the school system announced Tuesday. Cumberland County Schools Child Nutrition submitted a meal price increase of $0.50 because it said the average cost of...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued on Friday afternoon for six central North Carolina counties. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 7:20 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. for Wayne, Sampson,. southeastern Cumberland, Wilson, southeastern Johnston and southeastern Hoke counties, according to the National Weather...
Raleigh, N.C. — Full of modern day coffee shops, trendy restaurants and boutiques, it may be hard to imagine a time when downtown Raleigh was instead full of sprawling fields, plantation houses – and hundreds enslaved individuals. Instead of busy roads and breweries, much of what now comprises...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a North Carolina tax preparation business has been arrested after attempting to board a flight out of the country. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Emmanuel Wesner Jean was taken into custody at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport while trying to board a flight to Haiti.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton tax preparation business owner was arrested Wednesday on tax fraud charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Emmanuel Wesner Jean, who owns Jean Tax Services, was charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return, according to […]
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man taken into custody by U.S. Army Military Police was formally charged Friday in the shooting death of a teenager in Hoke County earlier this year, officials said. The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road, about four miles...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 40,000 customers throughout the Triangle were without power Saturday morning, According to Duke Energy. This is after strong storms moved through the area on Friday. Wake County was hit the hardest with over 35,000 power outages as of Saturday morning. The National Weather...
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Monday morning in Laurinburg after he got out of his car, according to a news release from the police department. Police were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Britt Street and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a number of complaints, the City of Fayetteville could soon limit how many cars, boats, RVs, and trailers people park in their yards. Fayetteville City Councilmember DJ Haire made the suggestion during a council work session earlier this month. He said he received countless complaints from people about multiple vehicles, boats, and trailers in neighbor’s yards.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is looking for a 41-year-old who is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting on June 10. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on June 10, officers found Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr., 50, dead inside his home in the 100 block of Creel Street.
Goldsboro, N.C. — A child was shot in the stomach Thursday morning during a drive-by shooting in Goldsboro, according to law enforcement officials. Legend Armstrong, 2, was shot in the stomach as a passenger in the car as the vehicle traveled down South Hugh Street, according to the baby's mother, Juanisha Armstrong.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
A detention officer with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office who was charged in connection with a suspect who was booked and released from jail under a false name was previously suspended from his job three times, officials say. Warren Phillips, 50, was one of three detention officers charged in...
