THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Preempted Nationally Today

The drama never stops in daytime, and executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell wants fans to get excited about what’s coming up on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL this summer!. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood may be off on her maternity leave right now, but Steffy will be back from Europe soon and ready to jump back into the drama that’s been going on while she’s been away! “What’s keeping Finn going and on the path to recovery is someday seeing Steffy and reuniting with his family,” Bell teased to Soap Opera Digest. “So it’s very much a love story even while they’re apart and Jacqui is on maternity leave. And Jacqui is eager to work, so we do have a very special, very romantic summer planned for Steffy and Finn.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO