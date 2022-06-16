ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Preempted Nationally Today

By Chris Eades
 4 days ago
Once again, news coverage of the hearings regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building has impacted the daytime schedule. This time, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL has been preempted nationally on June 16. However, there is a bright side...

