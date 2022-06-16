ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Family killed in crash after birthday celebration

By Talya Cunningham, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrbAc_0gD0LZ7p00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An engaged couple, their infant and the driver’s parents were all killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck as they drove home to Wyoming from Colorado.

The victims had traveled to Colorado to celebrate Aaron Godines’ 20th birthday before the joyous occasion turned deadly, with tragedy striking two families.

High school sweethearts Aaron Godines and his fiancee, 20-year-old Haile Everts, were recently engaged.

Godines, Everts, the couple’s 3-month-old daughter and Godines’ parents, Christina and Emiliano Godines, had celebrated in Denver and were headed back to Wyoming on Monday when they were rear-ended on Interstate 25 near Highway 66.

Former Triad assistant principal, pastor sentenced to 4-5 years for student sex crimes

“She said, ‘I love you mom,’ and I told her, ‘Make sure you text me when you leave Denver,'” Desiree Everts, Haile’s mother, cried. “And she said. ‘OK.'”

Everts never received that text.

The 20-year-old’s mother is now faced with the heart-wrenching task of planning funerals instead of the wedding that she had been awaiting.

Deadly crash involved several vehicles, big rig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJbQd_0gD0LZ7p00
Aaron Godines, Haile Everts and their daughter, Tessleigh (Credit: Desiree Everts)

Investigators believe a 2015 Ford Edge, a 2013 Ford Focus and a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander were in the left lane of northbound I-25 around 1:30 p.m. and slowed for traffic.

A Kenworth semi-truck was also northbound in the left lane when it rear-ended the Ford Edge, which was carrying the family, at an unknown speed, pushing it off the left side of the roadway and into the center median.

The semi rear-ended the Ford Focus, pushing it into the Mitsubishi.

Everts said she found out she’d lost her daughter, granddaughter and future son-in-law in the worst possible way.

She said she saw the video footage from the crash, “and I knew that was their car,” she sobbed.

“I just wanted my baby to be OK,” Everts cried, speaking of her daughter. “I wanted all of them to be OK. She was my firstborn. She was my baby girl.”

Family raising money to bring them home to Wyoming

Everts said Aaron Godines was an amazing father and son-in-law. Her daughter leaves behind two teenage siblings.

The couple’s love was described as “undeniable,” but even more so was the love for their baby girl, Tessleigh.

“She had dimples. She was the perfect baby and the best niece I could ever ask for,” cried Haile Everts’ 13-year-old sister, Halin.

The Everts and Godines families have verified GoFundMe accounts and are hoping for one thing: “To get them back to Wyoming and laid to rest,” Everts cried. “To have a beautiful funeral to say our goodbyes.”

She said her daughter, her fiance and their baby will be laid to rest together.

The crash is still under investigation. Colorado State Patrol is urging witnesses to come forward with any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Interactive Map: Where refugees in North Carolina are arriving from

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
City
Denver, NC
FOX Carolina

NC suspect dies while in custody

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the four-day street festival. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. How one app could make roads safer for cyclists. Still hot, but relief ahead this weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bryan Bachman has the latest update on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Traffic Accident#Triad#Ford Edge#Kenworth
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Most power restored in central NC after severe thunderstorms hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Chance for severe evening storms across the Triad

(WGHP) — We may have more storms to deal with in the Triad on Friday. Storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Thursday night, bringing in heavy rain and strong wind, which even knocked the steeple of a church over in Summerfield. Friday looks to be repeating a similar pattern, with storms cropping up in […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Triad health officials get ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has given the standing order for the administering of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to protect children between the ages of six months to five years old from COVID-19.   The announcement comes 48 hours after the CDC approved the use […]
KIDS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy