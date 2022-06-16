ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICM Partners Talent Agent Nathalie Didier Moves To Paradigm

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Nathalie Didier has left ICM Partners and has joined Paradigm as a talent agent based out of its Los Angeles office.

Didier spent the past decade at ICM working in the motion picture and television talent department, the last seven as an agent representing clients including Rupert Grint (Servant, on Apple TV+), Madelyn Cline (Netflix’s Outer Banks ), comedian Sherry Cola, Kate Siegel (Netflix’s Midnight Mass & The Haunting of Hill House ), Lio Tipton ( A Friend of the Family ), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett ( Culprits & Candyman ) and Yellowjackets stars Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nélisse. It is unclear which clients would follow her to Paradigm.

“We are proud Nathalie has chosen Paradigm as her new agency,” said Paradigm Managing Partner Andrew Ruf. “She brings intelligence, energy and a great eye for emerging talent. Nathalie is part of a new wave of representatives who share a holistic view on how to represent artists. The work ethic, spirit of collaboration and integrity that Nathalie personifies is a great complement to our team.”

Didier began her agency career in 2012 at WME, working in the mailroom and later as an assistant. She joined ICM Partners in 2013 to work for talent agent Toni Howard and quickly became an agent trainee. She was promoted to talent coordinator in 2015 and agent in 2016.

While at ICM, Didier co-founded HER ICM, an organization created to help foster female empowerment, promotions and support within the agency. She is the latest ICM agent to leave ahead of the agency’s pending acquisition by CAA.

“I am excited to be working alongside my esteemed and like-minded colleagues at Paradigm,” Didier said. “This is a unique chance to continue to offer our amazing clients inspiring and lucrative creative opportunities. As a first-generation American of Colombian and French descent, it is important to me to embrace multicultural artists and amplify their voices.”

