North Carolina basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away on Saturday, the team announced with an official release. Rosenbluth was a superstar hooper for the Tar Heels' undefeated, National Championship team under head coach Frank McGuire in 1957. He scored 20 points in the Tar Heels' title victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas, pushing the team's record to a flawless 32-0 and capping off his National Player of the Year season.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO