A Barstool editor is the new commissioner of Mike Trout's fantasy football league

One of the strangest episodes in recent sports memory appears to have found a resolution.

Barstool editor Steven Cheah has been tabbed as commissioner of a high-stakes fantasy football league comprised of an array of MLB stars, including Mike Trout, Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Manny Machado and Joc Pederson.

According to site founder Dave Portnoy, the move came after he was invited to join the league. Portnoy then proposed having one of his "dork" employees run the league as commissioner, which the rest of the league members agreed to.

The change in commissioner comes after Trout stepped down from the position following a bizarre incident in which Pham was widely reported to have slapped Pederson over a disagreement about league rules.

Pederson was allegedly stashing injured players in his team's IR slots, which Pham apparently didn't appreciate.

Pham proceeded to rip Trout for his hands-off approach to policing league activity, calling him "the worst commissioner in fantasy sports."

“Trout did a terrible job,” Pham old C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic last month. “He allowed a lot of s--- to go on and he could have solved it all.”

“Nobody wanted to be commissioner, I didn’t want to be the f---ing commissioner. I’ve got other s--- to do,” said Pham. “He didn’t want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner.”

Cheah, for his part, concedes that he couldn't name more than a dozen active MLB players, but says he's already hard at work getting the football league on track.

"I'm very happy with the new title, so thank you do Dave for thinking of me and Mike Trout and the fellas for being open to the idea. I've also got a groundswell of support from the office, so I hope to do them proud!"

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram