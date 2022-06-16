ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Ariel Marx Taps Into Heightened Emotions Of “Deeply Complex” Women With ‘Candy’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkEHN_0gD0L9VQ00

EXCLUSIVE : Deadline has an exclusive track from Ariel Marx ’s score for Candy , which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records tomorrow.

The acclaimed limited series tells the true story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Known for crafting provocative soundscapes with both traditional and non-traditional instrumentation and performing techniques, Marx here created a distinctive series of backdrops ranging from brightly engaging to unnervingly dark, often within the same track. “Composing the score for ‘Candy’ was truly an incomparable dream. The show is deeply complex, and I was able to explore so many different aspects of these women’s lives with the score and palette,” says Marx, “the desire for the perfect, balanced life, the oppressive sameness, the overwhelming loneliness, and inevitably — the unexpected and unimaginable violence. No stone went unturned, and I’m so grateful for the brilliant and bold that helped bring this show to life!”

Marx is an eclectic composer and multi-instrumentalist whose upcoming projects include the thriller Sanctuary with Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott and the Peacock series A Friend of the Family . She has also lent her talents to such series as Children of the Underground and American Horror Stories , among others. Notable film credits include Shiva Baby , Rebel Hearts , 13 Minutes , To Dust and HBO’s The Tale .

Candy premiered on Hulu on May 9 and is currently available for streaming in full. Its cast also includes Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith ( Mad Men ) wrote the pilot script and exec produced alongside Nick Antosca ( The Act ) and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat, Biel and Michelle Purple ( The Sinner ) for Iron Ocean, and pilot director Michael Uppendahl ( Fargo ). Jim Atkinson and John Bloom served as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Listen to Marx’s main title theme for Candy by clicking above.

#Composers#Mad Men#Academy Awards#Lakeshore Records#Peacock
