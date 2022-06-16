ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Monongahela National Forest and Partners to host inaugural Cultural Heritage in the Forest Program

By Monongahela National Forest Service
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

Elkins, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest has partnered with the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Lincoln University (the nation’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University), HistoriCorps, and the Youth Leadership Association/Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County, to host five anthropology students in a hands-on learning experience called Cultural Heritage in the Forest. The students will be on-site June 20 to July 10.

Developed by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the USDA Forest Service, the primary goal of the program is to bring young professionals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities into cultural resource management, historic preservation, conservation, and related careers that traditionally do not reflect the diversity of the Nation.

During the program, the students will spend six days learning hands-on historic preservation techniques from HistoriCorps; network with conservation and preservation professionals; meet with representatives of sovereign tribal nations, the State Historic Preservation Office and local organizations, and Forest Service staff; and conduct field work at a nearby archaeological site. In addition, the students will visit the Wayne National Forest in Ohio, Grey Towers National Historic Site in Pennsylvania, and meet with Forest Service leadership in the Washington Office.

In total, the students will spend four weeks doing both fieldwork and coursework to expose them to the different facets of historic preservation and the work of the Forest Service Heritage Program. They will then be able to pursue career tracks through the USDA Forest Service Pathways program for students, and other opportunities: https://www.usda.gov/our- agency/careers/usda-pathways-programs.

For more information about the program contact Lynne Richmond with the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation at lrichmond@achp.gov or Gavin Hale, Heritage Program Manager with Monongahela National Forest at john.hale@usda.gov.

Learn more about our partners in the Cultural Heritage in the Forest program:

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation: https://www.achp.gov/

HistoriCorps: https://historicorps.org/

Lincoln University: https://www.lincoln.edu/

Youth Leadership Association/Camp Horseshoe: https://yla-youthleadership.org/programs/camp/

The post Monongahela National Forest and Partners to host inaugural Cultural Heritage in the Forest Program appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022. These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies […] The post Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
POLITICS
Hinton News

June activities scheduled at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center

Seneca Rocks, W.Va. – Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, are offering a full schedule of programs for the month of June. Everyone is welcome to join the staff for a variety of interesting and engaging free programs. All programs are subject to […] The post June activities scheduled at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center appeared first on The Hinton News.
SENECA ROCKS, WV
Hinton News

Adam Booth to present The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver at Fairmont State's Folklife Center

The 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year will present at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. as part of his statewide Tall Tales of Tony Beaver Storytelling Tour. Join storyteller Adam Booth in concert as he performs historical West Virginia tall tales featuring Tony Beaver, our native son lumberjack. The program is free and open to the public, with all stories suitable for a general audience. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts,...
MUSIC
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
783
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy